Tucson Tech: Artificial intelligence tech developed locally looks to change the game

“There’s an incredible amount of data coming into the cockpit ... Even in my light aircraft I’ve got exhaust-gas temperature information coming in for each cylinder,” he said.

But all that data isn’t much good if it overwhelms the pilot.

“As a pilot, you have a limited amount of time, you can’t just sit back in your easy chair and process this data, and there may be something very important that you could be overlooking because of the volume of data — while you’re focusing on the engine, there may be something about weather that comes up, or about traffic, and those things can happen very quickly.”

And so, Innovative Avionics was born, launched by DeHerrera and Universal Avionics’ former owner, Ted Naimer. The pair joined forces after Israel-based Elbit Systems acquired Universal in April 2018.

The startup company is initially working to develop pilot assistance systems using artificial intelligence and “machine learning” — an application of artificial intelligence allowing devices to essentially learn from data inputs without human programming — to rapidly analyze all the navigation and other data and prioritize it for pilots.