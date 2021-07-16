Tucson Tech: Local startup wins OK to market eye diagnostic device

A Goldmann tonometer test is often ordered as a follow-up when a noncontact eye-pressure test — the “puff” test used by optometrists and ophthalmologists — raises concerns.

But the Goldmann tests can be highly inaccurate, with error-inducing factors such as variances in corneal thickness and rigidity often leading to misdiagnoses.

Using mathematical models to correct for such error-causing factors, CATS Tonometer designed a tonometer tip surface that can cut the error rate by 50% or more, the company says.

CATS Tonometer’s prism — known as a correcting applanation tonometry surface, or CATS for short — can be quickly adapted to the thousands of Goldmann tonometers already in use.

And since the tip of the device comes into contact with the eye during use, the disposable tips help protect patients and staff from contagious diseases — including COVID-19 — that could be passed on from an unclean or improperly cleaned reusable prism, the company said.

McCafferty, who got his master’s degree in optics from the UA in 2015 and serves as a UA clinical associate professor of ophthalmology, developed the CATS tonometer with several colleagues at the UA, in studies funded by the National Institutes of Health.