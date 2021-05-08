Tucson tech: New twist on ant farm wins pitch at IdeaFunding event

Hedayati said he originally developed Micro Safari for museum exhibits thinking it would be an easier path to market and a steppingstone to a consumer rollout.

“There are certain challenges with creating a consumer product, like scale and upfront capital and whatnot, that I didn’t really have at the time,” he said.

Hedayati said his IdeaFunding success should help in that regard, adding that some potential deals are in the works that could bring Micro Safari to a larger market sooner than he could himself.

“We’ll just have to see what the future presents,” he said, adding that a collaboration with or sale to a major industry partner would help him scale up the business much faster than he could on his own.

Other winners

Here’s a look at the other IdeaFunding pitch award winners by category. Each received prizes of $5,000 except for the $1,000 People’s Choice Award.

Biotech and Life Sciences: Metfora (Ruslan Rafikov and Dr. Olga Rafikova). The UA faculty members are pioneering a new method for diagnosing hypertension and other diseases based on the analysis of metabolites in blood and using machine-learning algorithms to detect the presence of a wide range of diseases.