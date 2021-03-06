Tucson Tech: Sion Power looks to deliver more battery power for drones, electric cars

Sion has continued developing its lithium-metal batteries in collaboration with some of the biggest names in the business.

Last May , the company announced the results of a yearlong lab test of Sion’s lithium-metal batteries that demonstrated the batteries’ potential use with the Stratobus, a stratospheric airship under development by Thales-Alenia Space France.

A Stratobus program official said the Licerion HE battery pack completed 1,000 cycles, which means the craft could stay aloft continuously for more than two years.

Other aerospace applications for the Licerion HE batteries include the emerging market for EVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) vehicles, which are under development for cargo delivery and perhaps in the future, personal transportation, Britt said. NASA also is currently testing Sion batteries.

Sion says it plans to have batteries for drone aircraft available for sale later this year, and it plans to use money from an ongoing fundraising round to scale up production in Tucson, Britt said.

The company has about 90 employees at its site near the airport on East Elvira Road after hiring about 40 mostly technical staffers in the past two years, Britt said.