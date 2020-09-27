Tucson Tech: UA incubator attracts stealthy, well-funded biotech startup Nanomoneo, Techletics

The University of Arizona’s tech-oriented business incubator has remained active despite the challenges of COVID-19, recently adding two new companies including an intriguing, out-of-state “stealth” startup landed partly thanks to the pandemic.

The UA Center for Innovation last week announced that Techletics, a startup developing a mobile health app that helps people improve their posture, had joined its incubation program at the UA Tech Park on South Rita Road.

The UA incubator also recently announced that Nanomoneo, a biotech instrument startup backed by a Nevada venture-capital firm, had joined the program as one of more than 30 incubator clients.

In announcing Nanomoneo as a client company, the UA said only that the company is developing technology “that allow consumers to ‘see’ things that are not normally visible with the naked eye.”

But little else has been made public about what Nanomoneo is developing.

Nanomoneo president Juliann Talkington acknowledged the company, which is backed by Red Bear Venture of Incline Village, Nevada, is in “stealth” mode — an under-the-radar stance often used by very early stage companies to keep their technologies shielded until they are properly protected by patents, for example.