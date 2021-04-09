Tucson Tech: UA tech spinoff aims to make algae for nutraceuticals

Ismail said he funded the company with about $1 million of his own money and investments from friends and family, and intends to raise $500,000 to $2.5 million and has already attracted keen interest from local investors.

The money will be used to fund production of samples for prospective customers, Ismail said, adding that the company hopes to start taking purchase orders later this year.

Ismail said the company plans to set up a research and development center at the UA Tech Park and license the technology out to companies in Norway, the United Kingdom and Malaysia.

Ismail — who has not visited Tucson yet because of COVID-19 restrictions — said he’s been impressed with the support he’s enjoyed from Tech Launch Arizona and the local community.

“Since day one, we’ve been warmly welcomed by the community, at the Center for Innovation, the UA has been very cordial and we worked together to get right licensing agreement,” he said.

“We’re getting a lot of support, we’re surprised by the amazing services and startup support that is available both in Arizona and Tucson and nationally — it sort of cements our desire to stay in Arizona.”

“Sustainable production capabilities are becoming ever more critical in industries that have reached the tipping point using traditional methods,” said Bruce Burgess, Tech Launch Arizona’s director of venture development. “The technology licensed by (UA) to AlgaeCell opens the door for many producers to meet the increasing demands for product.”

Contact senior reporter David Wichner at dwichner@tucson.com or 573-4181. On Twitter: @dwichner. On Facebook: Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.