Tucson tech: UA tech spinoff aims to remedy Fido's bad breath

uPetsia is the second member of the UA Center for Innovation at Oro Valley, one of several branch incubators of the UACI, which is based at the UA Science and Technology Park on South Rita Road.

In November, TheraCea Pharma, a UA technology spinoff developing new contrast agents for positron emission tomography (PET) scans, won membership at the Oro Valley UACI branch in a competition sponsored by the BioIndustry Association of Southern Arizona.

Zentack, who holds an engineering degree from Virginia Tech and an MBA from the University of Texas, said the office space and wet labs at the new UACI-Oro Valley, at 1800 E. Innovation Park Drive, will prove invaluable.

The company will be working over the next six months to a year with various partners to optimize and scale up its technology, he said, noting that the company is in the process of hiring a lab director.

uPetsia isn’t looking to create its own doggie breath-freshening products, but instead is looking to sell its formulations to manufacturers of doggie treats for use as additives in their products, said Zentack.

There is still much work to be done, including testing to prove the safety and efficacy of the final product to state and federal regulators, he noted.