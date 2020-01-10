Tucson welding and construction company expands, plans to add 169 jobs

Joe Snell, president and CEO of the region’s economic development group, Sun Corridor Inc., noted that headquarter expansions have a “tremendous ripple effect” on the local economy.

Along with Sun Corridor, partners in the project included the Arizona Commerce Authority, the Town of Marana, the Pima Community College and the Small Business Development Center, PICOR, Randel Jacob Design Group, Stewart Title, Eric Nadler Esq. and Arizona First Properties.

Old PVB building to get new life

The building that PVB currently operates out of has been bought by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe for $740,000, documents from the Pima County Recorder’s Office show.

The building is adjacent to the tribe’s existing property on West Grant Road and Interstate 10 that is being developed — potentially into a new casino.

Last year the City of Tucson entered into an Intergovernmental Agreement with the tribe, a required step to get the land put into a trust by the federal government.

According to the IGA, if a casino is built there — at the site of a former movie theater — the city would get a portion of the revenue and agree to cross-deputize Tucson police to conduct law enforcement activities on tribal land.