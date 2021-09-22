Tucson women, rural and Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs to get federal boost

Startups led by women and Spanish-speaking and rural food entrepreneurs will get a boost from $100,000 in federal funding recently awarded to the University of Arizona Center for Innovation and Startup Tucson.

Each organization won $50,000 in prize money from the U.S. Small Business Administration Growth Accelerator Fund Competition, taking two of three prizes awarded in Arizona.

UACI, the UA’s longtime tech-oriented business incubator, proposed innovative ideas to support women-led startups researching and developing STEM-related innovations.

The center plans to use the prize money to hire female student interns and match them with women-led startups to give them strategic commercialization insight and to support them in advancing technology through federally funded projects such as federal Small Business Innovation Research awards.

Startup Tucson plans to use its prize funds to expand its existing food and agricultural programs to entrepreneurs who are rural and/or Spanish-speaking in communities surrounding Tucson.

The money will also help translate Startup Tucson programs into Spanish, a need identified throughout the rollout of the food programs developed under a 2020 USDA Farmers Market Promotion grant, the nonprofit group said.