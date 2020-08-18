You are the owner of this article.
Tucsonans urged to conserve energy as California's rolling blackouts limit resources

Tucsonans urged to conserve energy as California's rolling blackouts limit resources

TEP substation

A worker walks within Tucson Electric Power’s North Loop Substation, 10560 N. Casa Grande Highway, on on Feb. 13, 2020.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson Electric Power and other Arizona utilities are asking customers to conserve energy as California’s power shortages have limited supplies and increased prices for wholesale power in the region. 

The Arizona Corporation Commission has also asked the utilities to confirm that they will have adequate power supplies, in the wake of California’s rolling blackouts. 

Tucson Electric Power, Arizona Public Service Co. and Trico Electric Cooperative asked their customers to conserve between 3 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

TEP and Trico said that while they have adequate power to meet their expected peak demand, the California situation has limited supplies and raised prices in the wholesale market where the utilities buy supplemental power. 

Trico also asked that its members conserve on Wednesday, Aug. 19; TEP said it may issue a similar call. 

TEP recommended reducing energy usage by turning up the thermostat to 78 or higher to a temperature that can be safely tolerated; avoid using non-essential appliances and equipment, especially those that generate heat; use shades to keep sunlight out; and adjust pool timers to run at night. 

Major regulated utilities in Arizona are expected to update the ACC by Friday on whether their summer power supply situation has changed since May when TEP and others reported ample resources and reserves to meet the seasonal demand. 

Contact senior reporter David Wichner at dwichner@tucson.com or 573-4181. On Twitter: @dwichner. On Facebook: Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

