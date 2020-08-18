Tucsonans urged to conserve energy as California's rolling blackouts limit resources

Tucson Electric Power and other Arizona utilities are asking customers to conserve energy as California’s power shortages have limited supplies and increased prices for wholesale power in the region.

The Arizona Corporation Commission has also asked the utilities to confirm that they will have adequate power supplies, in the wake of California’s rolling blackouts.

Tucson Electric Power, Arizona Public Service Co. and Trico Electric Cooperative asked their customers to conserve between 3 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

TEP and Trico said that while they have adequate power to meet their expected peak demand, the California situation has limited supplies and raised prices in the wholesale market where the utilities buy supplemental power.

Trico also asked that its members conserve on Wednesday, Aug. 19; TEP said it may issue a similar call.