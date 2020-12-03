Tucson's Casino del Sol cites COVID-19 surge in decision to close for rest of 2020

Casino del Sol has announced it will close its properties Monday, Dec. 7, for the rest of the year.

“Given the rising COVID-19 numbers in the state of Arizona, Pima County and the country, Casino del Sol has made the decision together with the Pascua Yaqui Tribal Council to temporarily close Casino del Sol, Casino of the Sun, the Resort, and Estrella at Casino del Sol effective Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m., with plans to reopen to the public on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at 8 a.m.,” officials said.

“Our experience with safety, distancing, and cleaning protocols, has been both positive and effective, yet we ask ourselves, ‘What can we do as a part of this community to help slow the spread of the virus?’ The way we can help do that is by closing temporarily.”

Sewailo Golf Club will be open during this time. The Del Sol Marketplace will remain open with limited hours from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The RV park will also remain open.

Officials said employees will be compensated during the shutdown.

“We are dedicated to our community (our team members, our guests, and Southern Arizona as a whole), and it is our top priority to ensure our community remains as safe and healthy as possible,” officials said.

Casino del Sol properties closed in March when the pandemic numbers rose then. It reopened in June.

Visit www.casinodelsol.com/your-safety-matters for more information.

The Tucson area’s other casino operator, the Tohono O’odham Desert Diamond Casinos, has not announced plans to close, but it did shut down in March and also reopened in June.

