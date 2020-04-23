Tucson's Casino del Sol extends closure into May

Casino del Sol and its resorts have extended their closures until at least May 13.

"With the health and safety of our team members and guests in mind, we have decided to extend the closure of Casino Del Sol and Casino of the Sun," casino officials said in a statement. "The tentative reopening date for the properties is now Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 8 a.m."

Both Casino del Sol properties and Desert Diamond casinos closed their sites earlier this month due to the virus outbreak.

Guests can check their respective websites for updated information on reopening dates.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.