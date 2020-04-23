You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tucson's Casino del Sol extends closure into May
top story

Tucson's Casino del Sol extends closure into May

Casino Del Sol

Casino Del Sol is on U.S. News & World Report’s best hotels list.

 Courtesy Casino Del Sol Resort

Casino del Sol and its resorts have extended their closures until at least May 13.

"With the health and safety of our team members and guests in mind, we have decided to extend the closure of Casino Del Sol and Casino of the Sun," casino officials said in a statement. "The tentative reopening date for the properties is now Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 8 a.m."

UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, April 23: Here's what we know

Both Casino del Sol properties and Desert Diamond casinos closed their sites earlier this month due to the virus outbreak.

Guests can check their respective websites for updated information on reopening dates.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News