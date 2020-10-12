Tucson's downtown Public Brewhouse closes due to COVID-19

When COVID-19 hit in March and restaurants and bars were limited to takeout only, the brewery tried selling its beer in crowlers, 32- to 64-ounce air-tight containers that are perfect for takeout.

"But it really wasn't even enough to cover the costs," Gura said. "It actually was more expensive to have an employee there than to be closed.”

"You are forced to close your doors for awhile and your rent is still due, all your utilities, taxes. None of your expenses really go away," he added.

When Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey lifted his closure orders in mid-May, Guru and his staff decided it wasn't healthy or safe to reopen.

Last weekend's farewell was the first time they have actually opened since March.

"It was a nice thing," Gura said. "A number of regulars and people came in and expressed their gratitude and well wishes."

Earlier this year, Gura opened the east side Public Taphouse at 6720 E. Camino Principal off East Tanque Verde Road, in the old Sierra Bonita Vineyards tasting room. Gura said he plans to keep that location and is hoping to add a patio. He also is exploring options to contract with other breweries to brew his beers.

Public Brewhouse was the second Tucson nanobrewery to close due to the pandemic.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.