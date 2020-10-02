Tucson's El Charro, Barrio Bread collaborate on Barrio Charro

Flores and Guerra’s relationship goes back to 2010 when Flores reached out to the baker about using his breads in her restaurants. At the time, Guerra, who for the past four years has had his Barrio Bread bakery at the Broadway Village shopping center, was baking out of his garage and couldn’t meet the demands of supplying Flores’ restaurants.

Flores said she decided back then that she wanted to collaborate with Guerra.

“The idea with Don was to always do something,” she said.

In late February or early March, on the heels of COVID-19 becoming a worldwide pandemic, Flores inked a deal to lease a space at 3699 N. Campbell Ave., which was briefly home to the Hawaiian restaurant Island Plate Lunch before it closed last November. Flores said she initially wanted to use the space, tucked into a Safeway shopping plaza on the corner of Campbell and Prince Road that includes Ghini’s French Caffe, for her catering business. The space has several distinct kitchen areas including one for baking and one for prep.

But the pandemic put those plans on hold and gave Flores a chance to rethink her ideas. Circling back to Guerra seemed only natural, she said.