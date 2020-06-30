Tucson's Hotel Congress closes again amid spike in Arizona virus cases

It took the iconic Hotel Congress downtown weeks of weighing the pros and cons of reopening before it took the plunge and resumed operations in early June.

Now, as July dawns, it’s closing again as Arizona’s coronavirus cases near 80,000 and continue to rise.

The hotel was expected to close its doors at the end of business Tuesday, according to a note posted on its Facebook page.

“2020, wow is all we can say! After thoughtful and heartbreaking conversations and uncovering every possible approach, our next steps are clear. This pandemic has reached a breaking point and for us the only actionable response is to pause our operations,” the hotel posted Tuesday morning.

The hotel’s sister operation, Maynards Market & Kitchen on East Toole Avenue, will remain open through the summer, said Hotel Congress general manager Todd Hanley, but the hotel and its Cup Café at 311 E. Congress St. will remain closed through July and August.

“The moving target (to reopen) is mid-September because it really doesn’t make sense to open up Labor Day weekend,” Hanley said.

That holiday weekend is historically one of the hotel’s busiest, with its annual four-day Hoco Fest featuring dozens of mostly Tucson and regional bands performing on several downtown stages.

This year’s festival, not surprisingly, is canceled.

Hotel Congress first closed in mid-March after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey enacted his stay-home order. With few exceptions, including briefly offering grocery services, the hotel has remained closed.