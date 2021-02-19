Tucson's Hotel Congress prepping for post COVID-19 world with expansion plans

The Rio Nuevo board expressed a desire to help but asked for more time to figure out how to fund it since revenue for the district has been down with the pandemic forcing many downtown establishments to close.

"We understand your need ... you are a centerpiece downtown," board member Chris Sheafe said.

Board chairman Fletcher McCusker said this might be an example of necessary investment.

"Rio Nuevo is going to have to spend some money ... if we don't these things are going to go away," he said. "I think we're obligated and will get back to you."

The board did not set a date to revisit the matter, but said it would soon be on an agenda.

"We can wait because we can't do it without your help," Oseran told the board. He and his wife Shana have owned Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St., since 1985.

In an interview after the meeting, Oseran said he's hopeful Rio Nuevo will be able to fund the project.

"The board appreciates us for what we're doing for the community and, if they can, they'll help us," he said. "If not, we'll do it a year from now or two years from now."

Oseran said Hotel Congress will weather this challenge just as it did when it first opened.