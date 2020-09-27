Tucson's Hub downtown reopens Oct. 1, just in time for Sonoran Restaurant Week

The Hub Restaurant & Ice Creamery downtown is reopening its dining room on Thursday, Oct. 1, just in time for the second annual Sonoran Restaurant Week that shines a spotlight on Tucson restaurants.

The opening comes nearly six months after the restaurant at 266 E. Congress St. initially closed in response to COVID-19. Back in mid-March, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all restaurants to close their dining rooms and offer takeout only, but The Hub decided to close altogether.

It reopened briefly in June, not long after Ducey green-lighted restaurants reopening in mid-May with limited capacity. When the COVID cases spiked weeks into the reopening, The Hub closed down again.

The owners in recent months have redesigned the dining room and expanded its patio dining to accommodate the COVID social-distancing restrictions, restaurant officials said.

The Hub specializes in elevated comfort food including lobster and herb mac and cheese, prime rib dip sandwiches, housemade pastrami and burgers including a Sonoran burger featuring Oaxaca cheese and salsa verde.