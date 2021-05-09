Tucson's newest Italian eatery Zio Peppe opening Monday

Tucson's newest Italian restaurant Zio Peppe is opening for business on Monday, May. 10

The restaurant at 6502 E. Tanque Verde Road will open initially for takeout and delivery only. Plans to open the dining room and patio are a couple weeks down the road, the owners said.

Zio Peppe is a joint venture of longtime Janos Wilder protegé Devon Sanner and Mat Cable, who owns Fresco Pizzeria and Pasteria on East Speedway.

The restaurant features a distinctly Tucson take on Italian-American cuisine — classic pizza and pasta given a Tucson twist. Pizzas will come hot from a unique gas and wood-fired oven that features a rotating stone hearth.

Sanner likes to call what he and Cable are doing as focusing on Tucson's culinary terroir, marrying locally sourced heritage ingredients including mesquite flour and hard red wheat grown and milled in Marana with a traditional Neapolitan formula to make pizza dough, for example. Or making prickly pear and nopales the focus of a pie that also highlights cholla buds pickled in pepperoncini brine.