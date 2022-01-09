Tucson's Paragon Space acquires N.Y. spacesuit company

“We’re the only company that has built an operational spacesuit in the last 30 years in the United States,” said Paragon co-founder, President and CEO Grant Anderson, citing the 2014 StratEx mission. “What this does is allow us to hit the price points and the operational requirements for the next generation of spacesuits, not only for NASA but also the commercial market.”

Founded in 2009, Final Frontier has several NASA contracts for spacesuit components and is developing a design for NASA’s next-generation spacewalking suit, the Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services or xEVAS, program.

“We know that our level of expertise and technological creativity will help develop a highly workable, user-intuitive, safe, and flexible spacesuit — the ultimate life-support system for the ultimate hostile environment — that we think will be very attractive to NASA,” Final Frontier co-founder and President Ted Southern said in a news release.

Final Frontier also has Space Act Agreement for its Intra-Vehicular Activity, or IVA, spacesuit. Such agreements allow NASA to work with private companies or other entities on mutually beneficial projects without contracts or financial obligations, sometimes leading to NASA funding.