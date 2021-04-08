Tucson's popular Chicago Bar has new owner, will reopen next week

Seo, who had been a regular to the Chicago Bar in the early 1990s, called Neon Prophet the closest thing Chicago Bar had to a house band.

"They are the godfather of Chicago Bar," he said.

General manager Ben West said the bar will open with limited capacity in keeping with the county's COVID-19 protocols. But once restrictions relax, he said he plans to hire more staff, which could include former Chicago Bar employees.

For now, the only former employee coming back is the popular bartender Kerwin Lewis, West said.

Running a bar is the latest out-of-the-box career move for Seo, a South Korean native who moved to Tucson in 1986 to work at Hughes Aircraft's missile plant. Nine years later, Seo quit Hughes to go into partnership with Peter Wilke at Time Market on East University Boulevard.

In 2004, Seo sold his interest in the market and bought the cafe.

He and West had dreamed aloud back then of opening a jazz bar, "but everybody told me not to do it in Tucson because I wouldn't have an audience for it," Seo said.