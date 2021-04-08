Tucson's Rialto Theatre gets new leadership ahead of COVID-19 reopening

Longtime KXCI radio personality and executive director Cathy Rivers is leaving the community radio station to take over the day-to-day management of the Rialto Theatre.

On June 1, Rivers becomes executive director of the Rialto Theatre Foundation, which runs the nonprofit, historic theater at 318 E. Congress St. Her first priority: Hiring back more than 150 full- and part-time employees furloughed last spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in time for the Rialto's hoped-for reopening in late summer.

“I’m really excited to get back to the theater and get our cornerstone of the east end up and running and get our live music back,” Rivers said last week after KXCI announced the move.

KXCI, meanwhile, will launch a national search for an executive director to replace Rivers, who has nearly 30 years experience in Tucson radio, said KXCI Board Chairwoman Kristi Lloyd.

"We're heartbroken and we’re thrilled for her," Lloyd said. "We know it’s all positive for Tucson. It’s a new era.”