CHONBURI, Thailand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TurbineAero, a portfolio company of The Gores Group, announced today the

acquisition of the APU piece part repair product line (“RPL”) from

Triumph Aviation Services Asia, Ltd.

The acquisition of this business segment integrates APU piece part

repair into the APU Systems MRO in TurbineAero’s Asia facility which

increases in-house capabilities, improves turn-times and assures extra

cost reduction.

Effective immediately, the integration will take place in TurbineAero

Asia’s new Thailand based 80,000 square foot facility which will house

up to 250 employees and will handle high technological testing,

maintenance, repair and overhaul activities for aircraft components and

systems for our worldwide customers, including APU MRO, LRUs and APU

part repair.

“We are delighted to add the APU piece part repair technology to our

existing APU Systems MRO capabilities. This acquisition emphasizes our

focus on APU MRO and enables us to provide increased value-added

services to our worldwide customer base,” said Peter Gille, Vice

President and General Manager of TurbineAero Repair-Asia. “The

acquisition highlights the growth TurbineAero has witnessed over the

last two years and confirms the development of the aerospace industry in

Thailand, where we are privileged to be included.”

“We are excited to conclude the acquisition of the APU piece part repair

product line from the Triumph Group. This acquisition will further

increase our competitive edge and will enable our expanding TurbineAero

Thailand team to provide superior MRO service to the growing airline

fleet in the region,” said Robert Wilson, CEO TurbineAero Inc.

About TurbineAero, Inc.

Headquartered in Chandler, AZ, TurbineAero is the leading APU MRO

service provider of comprehensive, flexible and reliable solutions to

the global aerospace community. As the largest independent APU MRO

globally, TurbineAero repairs, sells, leases, tests, and certifies APU

and related parts accessories. TurbineAero currently has four locations;

three business units are located near Phoenix, AZ and the fourth is just

outside of Bangkok, Thailand. For more information, please visit www.turbineaero.com.

About The Gores Group

The

Gores Group, founded in 1987 by Alec Gores, is a global investment

firm focused on partnering with differentiated businesses that can

benefit from its extensive industry knowledge, decades long experience

and flexible capital base. Over its 30 year history, the firm has

developed a deep understanding of and appreciation for building

businesses and creating value alongside management. Headquartered in Los

Angeles, The Gores Group maintains offices in Greenwich, CT and Boulder,

CO. For more information, please visit www.gores.com.

Contacts

For more information about TurbineAero, please contact:

Lisa

Gates

Global Communications & Marketing Specialist, TurbineAero

(480)

824-2700

lisa.gates@turbineaero.com

For more information about The Gores Group, please contact:

Jennifer

Kwon Chou

Managing Director, The Gores Group

(310) 209-3010

jchou@gores.com

