CHONBURI, Thailand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TurbineAero, a portfolio company of The Gores Group, announced today the
acquisition of the APU piece part repair product line (“RPL”) from
Triumph Aviation Services Asia, Ltd.
The acquisition of this business segment integrates APU piece part
repair into the APU Systems MRO in TurbineAero’s Asia facility which
increases in-house capabilities, improves turn-times and assures extra
cost reduction.
Effective immediately, the integration will take place in TurbineAero
Asia’s new Thailand based 80,000 square foot facility which will house
up to 250 employees and will handle high technological testing,
maintenance, repair and overhaul activities for aircraft components and
systems for our worldwide customers, including APU MRO, LRUs and APU
part repair.
“We are delighted to add the APU piece part repair technology to our
existing APU Systems MRO capabilities. This acquisition emphasizes our
focus on APU MRO and enables us to provide increased value-added
services to our worldwide customer base,” said Peter Gille, Vice
President and General Manager of TurbineAero Repair-Asia. “The
acquisition highlights the growth TurbineAero has witnessed over the
last two years and confirms the development of the aerospace industry in
Thailand, where we are privileged to be included.”
“We are excited to conclude the acquisition of the APU piece part repair
product line from the Triumph Group. This acquisition will further
increase our competitive edge and will enable our expanding TurbineAero
Thailand team to provide superior MRO service to the growing airline
fleet in the region,” said Robert Wilson, CEO TurbineAero Inc.
About TurbineAero, Inc.
Headquartered in Chandler, AZ, TurbineAero is the leading APU MRO
service provider of comprehensive, flexible and reliable solutions to
the global aerospace community. As the largest independent APU MRO
globally, TurbineAero repairs, sells, leases, tests, and certifies APU
and related parts accessories. TurbineAero currently has four locations;
three business units are located near Phoenix, AZ and the fourth is just
outside of Bangkok, Thailand. For more information, please visit www.turbineaero.com.
About The Gores Group
Gores Group, founded in 1987 by Alec Gores, is a global investment
firm focused on partnering with differentiated businesses that can
benefit from its extensive industry knowledge, decades long experience
and flexible capital base. Over its 30 year history, the firm has
developed a deep understanding of and appreciation for building
businesses and creating value alongside management. Headquartered in Los
Angeles, The Gores Group maintains offices in Greenwich, CT and Boulder,
CO. For more information, please visit www.gores.com.
