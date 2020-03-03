Turn Up The Heat on Your Future: Arizona Virtual Academy is Open for Enrollment

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA), an online public charter school, is inviting all Arizona families to enroll for 2020-2021 term.
AZVA’s online program, accredited by Cognia, offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. Students receive support and resources needed to reach their academic goals, and access programs and courses designed to help with career readiness. AZVA is available tuition-free to students.
“AZVA provides an educational experience that can really heat up your child’s future,” says Head of School Dr. Kelly Van Sande. “Our students thrive in this kind of learning environment and take their excellent academic skills with them to the next level.”
All AZVA students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, language arts, and history. AZVA also offers student clubs, field trips, social outings, and other activities to foster a sense of school community, including an in-person high school graduation ceremony in the spring.
In addition, gifted students in grades 3-9 may be eligible for the Reaching Intellectual Success and Excellence (RISE) Program. RISE students benefit collaborative learning models and are “encouraged to take their learning to a deeper level as they explore their interests, solve problems, and work side by side with other gifted students.”
Virtual classes are taught by Arizona-licensed teachers who communicate with students and families via phone, chat, and email in addition to the required class-connect sessions.
AZVA is now accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an in-person information session hosted by the school. For more information on how to enroll, and for a schedule of upcoming events, visit azva.k12.com.
About Arizona Virtual Academy
Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) is a Cognia-accredited, full-time online public charter school that serves Arizona students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Arizona public school system, AZVA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information visit azva.k12.com.
