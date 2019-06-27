PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Bank announced today that Joshua Shade has been named Arizona market president. In this role, Shade will lead the market in company-wide efforts and activities and direct commercial banking in Arizona. He succeeds Brian Schwallie who was recently promoted to the role of head of Commercial Deposits & Payments Solutions.
Shade previously served in the role of vice president of Commercial Banking at U.S. Bank with responsibility for a portfolio of middle market companies. Before joining U.S. Bank, Shade served as a senior client manager, Commercial Banking at Opus Bank and vice president, National Banking with Bank of the West, both roles were based in Phoenix. Shade has lived in and served the Arizona market for many years and will assume the market president role with many strong connections to the community. Throughout his 20-year career in banking, Joshua has focused a majority of his time and attention on the commercial banking sector.
“Since joining U.S. Bank, Josh has been a key part of our efforts in Arizona, helping middle market companies succeed and managing some of the market’s most complex relationships,” said Elliot Jaffee, executive vice president and head of Commercial Banking. “Josh’s leadership, banking experience and commitment to the market will enable us to continue to provide great value to clients, employees and the community alike.”
Shade earned a BA in Economic Management from Ohio Wesleyan University and MBA from Weatherhead School of Management, Case Western Reserve University. He is an active community leader and serves on the Board of the New Pathways for Youth, an organization dedicated to providing mentoring and other support for at-risk youth. Shade was a member of the Valley Leadership Class 29 and is a one•n•ten Hero’s Circle Member.
U.S. Bank employs more than 825 people in Arizona and has 75 branches and 81 ATMs in the state. During the past three years, U.S. Bank made $2 million in foundation grants and corporate contributions to nonprofit partners throughout Arizona.
About U.S. Bank
U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $476 billion in assets as of March 31, 2019, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.
