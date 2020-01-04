UA forum set to discuss impact of automation

As automation continues to make its mark on countless industries, a future-focused event featuring community leaders will take a look at the impact on the workplace of tomorrow and education today.
“The Future of Work: How to Thrive in the Automated Workplace” will be held Jan. 10 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the grand ballroom of the University of Arizona’s student union, 1303 E. University Blvd.
The forum is being put on by the Making Action Possible (MAP) Dashboard, the Arizona Daily Star and the University of Arizona as research suggests that in the next 10 years, 42% of Pima County jobs could be displaced by automation.
Panels will include the impact of artificial intelligence on the Southern Arizona workforce, a discussion of automation and AI in the current workplace, and how the educational system is preparing for the future workplace.
Students will learn how to adjust their education strategy so they can thrive in the automated future, educators will learn from business and community officials how they can prepare a tech-proficient workforce and what employers need, and adults in the workforce can discover paths to retraining and reengineering their careers.
Speakers will include UA President Robert C. Robbins, Eller Economic and Business Research Director George Hammond and Arizona Board of Regents Immediate Past Chair Ron Shoopman, along with panel presentations from industry and education leaders.
Tickets are $10 each (free for UA students with code). Parking is free in the Second Street Garage, 1340 E. Second St., or the Highland Garage, 1420 E. Helen St.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to tucson.com/thefutureofwork .
The event will be live-streamed at azpm.org/futureofwork .