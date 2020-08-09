UA gets $26M grant to host center aimed at developing 'internet of the future'

Guha likened the UA center’s mission to the creation of ARPANET — a precursor to today’s internet initially developed by the U.S. military — in the mid-1960s and early 1970s.

“Since there’s been so much national and industrial investment in quantum computing, what I want to do is sort of revisit what was happening in the mid-60s,” he said. “I think it is the right time to start an initiative like that for quantum computers.”

Powerful processing

Quantum computing can achieve greater processing power by using quantum data bits or “qubits,” typically comprised of subatomic particles such as electrons or photons.

In today’s classical computing, information is stored and transmitted in bits that are encoded in a binary number system representing 0 (“off”) or a 1 (“on”). Computers decipher and process that binary code to create text and images, for example.

In quantum computing, qubits are not only capable of the 0 or 1 states, they also are capable of another state, called a “superposition” — consisting of both the 0 and 1 states at the same time.