UA incubator program brings international company to Arizona

A Mexican automation company is now operating in the United States after graduating from a University of Arizona incubator program.
Hermosillo-based proAutomation began in 2008 with one programmer, trying to drum up global business in the automotive industry.
The company’s capacity ranges from design and robotics support in the installation of manufacturing lines to laser welding.
“It was not the right time for a guy that doesn’t have more than one computer and one phone to do business worldwide,” said Daniel Beltran, president and CEO. “I needed patience and time.”
When the Ford plant in Hermosillo launched automation in 2011, proAutomation was on site, offering expertise and found itself working with companies from Canada and the U.S.
“That was a big opportunity for us,” said Beltran.
Interested in having a presence in the U.S., he was introduced to the UA Center for Innovation, a startup incubator that grows small ventures to base in Arizona for national and international business.
“They designed a customized program to fit our needs, provided access to high-quality facilities and made available state-of-the art technology to help us work toward our objectives,” Beltran said. “The business support provided over the past three years has been wonderful and we are very grateful.”
Since completing the program at the end of 2019, proAutomation has grown from sales of $200,000 in its first year to over $2 million last year with a market reach into different locations like South Carolina, California, Alabama, Michigan, Chicago and Kentucky.
The company recently opened an office in Phoenix with 60 employees in Mexico and 10 in the U.S. It also has customers in Thailand, South Africa, Canada and Colombia.
“proAutomation’s success exemplifies what can be achieved when a startup receives comprehensive support to streamline business practices, scale operations and launch its innovation into a new marketplace,” said Eric Smith, UACI executive director.
Through the innovation center’s program, startups receive a continuum of education and activities provided by mentors, advisors and community collaborators.
The center also provides access to service providers, industry cluster groups, interns and connections to potential customers and partners.
Since it began in 2003, the UA Center for Innovation has worked with about 120 companies to get started in Arizona. The program is a unit of Tech Parks Arizona.
Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com or Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.