UA incubator program brings international company to Arizona

A Mexican automation company is now operating in the United States after graduating from a University of Arizona incubator program.

Hermosillo-based proAutomation began in 2008 with one programmer, trying to drum up global business in the automotive industry.

The company’s capacity ranges from design and robotics support in the installation of manufacturing lines to laser welding.

“It was not the right time for a guy that doesn’t have more than one computer and one phone to do business worldwide,” said Daniel Beltran, president and CEO. “I needed patience and time.”

When the Ford plant in Hermosillo launched automation in 2011, proAutomation was on site, offering expertise and found itself working with companies from Canada and the U.S.

“That was a big opportunity for us,” said Beltran.

Interested in having a presence in the U.S., he was introduced to the UA Center for Innovation, a startup incubator that grows small ventures to base in Arizona for national and international business.