UA Poetry Center gets emergency funding; UA Cancer Center receives innovator award

The Literary Arts Emergency Fund: The University of Arizona Poetry Center and the University of Arizona Foundation are receiving $10,000 in emergency funding from the Literary Arts Emergency Fund. The fund, launched and administered by the Academy of American Poets, the Community of Literary Magazine & Presses and the National Book Foundation, is distributing $3.5 million in emergency funding to 282 nonprofit literary arts organizations, magazines, and presses across the nation that have experienced severe financial losses due to COVID-19. The organizations and publishers receiving support reported $27,635,559 in financial losses to date and are projecting $48,137,391 in financial losses in the year ahead.
University of Arizona Cancer Center: The Association of Community Cancer Centers has honored the University of Arizona Cancer Center at Banner-University Medical Center Tucson with its 2020 Innovator Award. The award recognizes forward-thinking Association of Community Cancer Centers Program members who have created innovative and replicable solutions while demonstrating the real-world impact on the delivery of cost-effective, patient-centered care. To help ensure patient safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, the UA Cancer Center created a multidisciplinary team that identified chemotherapy regimens administered in the inpatient setting that could be safely administered in the outpatient setting. The transition plan reduced inpatient medical resources and chemotherapy costs, decreased inpatient bed stay, lowered infection rates and improved quality of life. The effort decreased overall cost of care which resulted in a conservative estimate of $6 million saved.
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.