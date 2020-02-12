UA's online master's programs rise in U.S. News & World Report's 2020 rankings

“We’re really glad that we’re able to maintain our high ranking in the MIS program; it’s because we don’t compromise on quality,” said Paulo Goes, dean of Eller College, in a statement.

“It’s got the same high-quality faculty and curriculum as our on-ground programs, but we offer it in a way that makes it flexible and manageable for working adults. It’s just one of many highly ranked programs that the Eller college offers,” Goes said.

About 91% of MIS students are employed when they enroll, and the programs can be completed in as little as 10 months with classes taken in six-week increments, according to UA.

Likewise, UA’s online MBA program climbed to No. 10 out of 335 schools, an improvement from No. 21 in 2019 and No. 33 in 2018, according to UA.

UA was tied at No. 10 with five other schools, including Arizona State University, and tied at No. 7 when looking solely at the list of 162 public schools.

The MBA program scored an 88 out of 100 for student satisfaction and instructor responsiveness and an 83 in how well-prepared faculty are to teach courses remotely.

“Our biggest success — and one that helped our rise in the rankings — is preparing students for careers by giving them access to quality online programming and keeping the human interaction at the forefront of the learning experience,” said Liesl Folks, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1