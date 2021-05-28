Uneven, slow pandemic recovery seen for Arizona, Tucson

Tucson and Arizona continue to recover from the economic ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic faster than the nation as a whole.

But the recovery has been uneven, and it will likely take until at least next spring for the state to reach peak employment levels seen before the pandemic, University of Arizona’s top economists said Thursday at a virtual economic outlook event.

“Overall, Arizona’s jobs recovery continues to go, but we’ve still got a long way to go,” said George Hammond, research professor and director of the Economic and Business Research Center at the UA’s Eller College of Management.

Hammond noted that as of April the state had replaced about 71% of the jobs lost at the onset of the pandemic but still has about 95,000 fewer jobs than when the pandemic began.

Assuming COVID-19 vaccinations progress and no major new variant outbreaks occur, the UA economics center’s baseline projection calls for state job levels to regain their pre-pandemic peak in the first quarter of 2022 and to increase by 643,000 over the next decade.

Under a pessimistic scenario, that would happen in the third quarter of 2022, and the state would add 577,000 jobs by 2030.