Electric customers of UniSource Energy Services will get a special bill credit over the summer to reflect rapidly falling energy costs, saving the typical home customer more than $21 per month.
The Arizona Corporation Commission on Tuesday approved UES’ request to apply an energy-cost credit of 1.85 cents per kilowatt-hour to its electric bills from June 1 to Sept. 30.
The credit is expected to reduce the bill for a UES residential customer with average power usage of 1,166 kWh per month by $21.56 per month, or nearly 18 percent. UES provides power to about 96,000 customers in Mohave and Santa Cruz counties.
Like other state-regulate utilities, UES has long had an existing billing mechanism that is adjusted to account for fluctuating costs for power and fuel the utility buys.
But those costs have fallen so far that the charge is now reflected as a credit that can’t reflect the savings quickly enough, UES said.
The temporary credit is intended to quickly pass along to customers more than $10 million in accumulated energy-cost savings, the company said.
The credit will be applied to the bills of all residential and commercial customers to generate savings that will vary with usage.
Residential customers who use 330 kWh per month, for example, would save $6.11 per month; those with monthly usage of 2,162 kWh would save $40 per month, UES said.