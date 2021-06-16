UNITE HERE Local 11 Alert: Lowe Is Selling Terranea Hotel Workers Short. Why Let Them Sell Your Hotel?

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1074 (dubbed the “Hospitality Workers Right to Return” bill) on April 16, 2021. Terranea terminated much of its workforce amid the pandemic without making a binding commitment to rehire longtime workers when the hotel reopened, but will now be forced to do so, thanks to Terranea workers who lobbied for the bill. These employees include former Terranea banquet server Antonio Rodriguez, who dedicated 11 years to the resort before it terminated him and took away his health care benefits.