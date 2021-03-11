UNITE HERE Local 11 Launches New “COVID Hotel Grade” Website

“The pandemic has been devastating for our members,” said Kurt Petersen, Co-President of UNITE HERE Local 11 and chief negotiator with the hotel industry in Southern California. “The loss of income and risk of exposure to the virus has gone on for almost a full year. We have said that when the hotel industry reopens, it has to be safe for our members. They deserve to be protected, and the public does too. COVIDHotelGrade.org will help us accomplish this.”