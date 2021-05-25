United Health Foundation Partners with Valle del Sol Community Health in Arizona to Improve Children's Access to Care

“This grant will help Arizona kids and families access consistent care that is critical to their development and well-being,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “I’m grateful to the United Health Foundation for its continued support for families and its efforts to address the health care needs of underserved communities.”

With support from the United Health Foundation, Valle del Sol will create mobile medical teams to provide ongoing primary care, psychiatry and behavioral health services to middle- and high-school-aged children in school settings when appropriate, or via telehealth. The program, which will officially launch in July, is expected to serve nearly 11,000 children over three years.

“In partnership with Valle del Sol Community Health, we will reach thousands of young people in their communities with the coordinated primary and behavioral health care they need to live happier, healthier lives,” said Dr. Wyatt Decker, CEO of OptumHealth, a UnitedHealth Group company. “UnitedHealth Group is committed to improving and expanding access to health care for families in Arizona and we are honored to support this important effort.”