United Technologies board approves spinoffs needed for merger with Raytheon

The board of United Technologies Corp. has approved the spinoff of the company’s Carrier heating and cooling and Otis elevator subsidiaries, keeping its planned merger with Raytheon Co. on track.

UTC’s spinoff of Carrier Global Corp. and Otis Worldwide Corp. was a condition of the merger agreement with Raytheon announced last June, which includes Tucson-based Raytheon Missile Systems and creates the world’s second-largest aerospace and defense firm.

UTC said on Wednesday that its board declared a pro-rata dividend of Carrier common stock and Otis common stock to be paid April 3 to UTC shareowners of record as of March 19.

UTC shareholders will retain their shares of UTC common stock, and Carrier and Otis stock will be publicly traded on the New York Stock exchange, the company said.

UTC Chairman and CEO Gregory Hayes said that Carrier and Otis are well-positioned for growth as standalone companies.

“Executing the separations of Carrier and Otis is also a major milestone to completing the merger of UTC’s aerospace businesses with Raytheon to create Raytheon Technologies, the premier aerospace and defense systems and services provider,” Hayes said.