Tony Penn, president and CEO at United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, has agreed to postpone his scheduled retirement date of June 30, 2020, the organization announced.
Penn's retirement was announced earlier this year and the local United Way planned to conduct a national search for his successor.
"As this process started to unfold, and as we continued to consider the rare qualifications and skills that our next chief executive must demonstrate, consensus emerged among our executive committee members and several of our donors," said Edmund Marquez, chair of the Board of Directors of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, in a written statement Wednesday.
"Tony’s leadership was something that this organization and community truly needs to see our United Way through its 100th anniversary in 2022. ... With that in mind, we asked him to consider suspending his retirement plans and he graciously accepted," Marquez said.
A new retirement date for Penn hasn’t been formalized.
He has served as president and CEO of the local United Way since 2010, and previously was chief development officer for YMCA of Greater San Antonio, Texas.