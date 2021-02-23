UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation Awards 25,000th Grant

“Many of us know families with children who struggle each day — physically, emotionally and financially. That is why the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation is committed to helping improve the health of children and lessen some of the stress that affects entire families,” said UHCCF President Matt Peterson. “Our hopes and prayers are with Ella as we are humbled to be in a position to help such an amazing child and family.”

UHCCF has set a goal to award its 50,000th medical grant in 2030, underscoring its reach and commitment to help children and their families across the United States.

UHCCF grants help pay for a variety of medical services and equipment such as physical, occupational and speech therapies, counseling services, surgeries, prescriptions, wheelchairs, cranial helmets, orthotics, eyeglasses and hearing aids. Families can receive up to $5,000 annually per child ($10,000 lifetime maximum per child), and do not need to have insurance through UnitedHealthcare to be eligible.