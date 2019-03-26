  • Investments have helped build 80 communities in 18 states
    resulting in more than 4,500 new, affordable homes with on-site
    support services to help people live healthier lives

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnitedHealthcare announced it has surpassed $400 million in investments

in new affordable housing as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to

remove social barriers to better health for people in underserved

communities. The company has invested in 80 affordable-housing

communities across the United States with more than 4,500 new homes for

individuals and families in need.

The announcement coincides with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the PATH

Metro Villas, a new 65-unit housing center made possible by a $12

million investment from UnitedHealthcare for people experiencing

homelessness in Los Angeles.

“Access to safe and affordable housing is one of the greatest obstacles

to better health, making it a social determinant that affects people’s

well-being and quality of life,” said Steve Nelson, CEO of

UnitedHealthcare. “UnitedHealthcare partners with other socially minded

organizations that understand the value of good health, and how

public-private partnerships like these can succeed in helping make a

positive impact in our communities.”

UnitedHealthcare began its initiative in 2011, working with leading

affordable-housing advocates to invest in developments that would

increase access to housing, health care and social services.

UnitedHealthcare’s own Medicaid data show that when people who are

homeless have access to stable housing, their health is managed more

effectively. In one state, emergency room admissions dropped 60 percent,

and total cost of care was 50 percent lower for people enrolled in a

housing program.

UnitedHealthcare has made its investments through national and regional

affordable-housing organizations such as Enterprise Community

Investment, Greater Minnesota Housing Fund, US Bank, Affordable Equity

Partners and Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc., among many others, by

providing critical equity through state and federal tax credit programs

and low-interest loans and financing.

“Enterprise and our partners like UnitedHealthcare are making a seismic

shift in the health and housing sectors,” said Charlie Werhane,

president and CEO of Enterprise Community Investment. “Together, we are

putting health at the center of developing well-designed affordable

homes, and elevating them as an essential tool for improving people’s

health.”

Nearly 15 million Americans currently lack access to stable housing.

According to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Commission on Health,

the shortage of affordable housing limits people’s choices about where

they live, often relegating lower-income families to substandard housing

in unsafe, overcrowded neighborhoods with higher rates of poverty and

fewer resources for healthy exercise and outdoor activities (e.g.,

parks, bike paths and recreation centers, etc.). The financial burden of

unaffordable housing can prevent families from meeting other basic needs

including nutrition and health care, and is particularly significant for

low-income families.

“UnitedHealthcare’s investments in affordable housing recognize the

important connection in managing the social determinants that influence

well-being,” said Warren Hanson, Greater Minnesota Housing Fund

president and CEO. “It’s difficult for many families to think about a

job, school or their family’s health without reliable housing.

UnitedHealthcare understands that link and has been an important partner

in making a positive impact across the country.”

A critical element of UnitedHealthcare’s affordable-housing initiative

is investing in new communities that include on-site amenities and

services, such as clinical health care services, social and support

counseling and monitoring, job training, academic support and adult

education classes, childcare, computer labs and playgrounds. Another

goal is to improve access to affordable housing for people with the

greatest need including seniors, military veterans, people living with

disabilities, and those struggling with homelessness.

Examples of UnitedHealthcare’s investments include:



  • $12 million for PATH Metro Villas (Los Angeles), where
    UnitedHealthcare is the largest investor for the new 65-unit
    supportive-housing community that provides permanent homes to people
    who have been suffering from homelessness or struggling to find stable
    housing.


  • $11.7 million for Capital Studios (Austin, Texas), the first
    affordable-housing development built in the city in 45 years,
    featuring 135 efficiency apartments for single adults, with 25 percent
    reserved for homeless individuals.


  • $14.5 million to help build two affordable-housing communities in
    Minneapolis to help military veterans and their families struggling
    with homelessness with on-site supportive services and access to
    veteran health and social services programs.


  • $7.9 million for New Parkridge (Ypsilanti, Mich.), a new
    affordable-housing development with 86 duplexes, townhouses and
    apartments centered around a large community building featuring
    on-site support services for residents that provides greater access to
    health care, education, job training and childcare, among other
    services.


  • $21 million for Arizona’s largest nonprofit community-development
    organization, Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc. (CPLC), to build nearly 500
    new homes to help Phoenix-area low- and moderate-income individuals
    and families access quality, affordable housing with supportive
    services.


  • $7.8 million for Gouverneur Place Apartments, a 68-unit
    affordable-housing development in the Bronx that integrates
    high-quality housing with supportive services for people living with
    mental disabilities.


  • $7.7 million to build The Vinings at Greencastle, an 80-unit
    affordable-housing community for seniors in Clarksville, Tenn.

Housing is one facet of UnitedHealthcare’s commitment to redefine

healthy living for the uninsured and underserved. The company is also

investing in programs and partnerships focused on food, transportation

and social isolation across the country.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare

is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the

health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care

experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining

trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States,

UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for

individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and

contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care

professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide.

The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people

through owned and operated health care facilities in South America.

UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:

UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit

UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com

or follow @UHC on Twitter.

Click

here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.

