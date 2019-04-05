PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) Division of

Developmental Disabilities (DDD) has selected UnitedHealthcare Community

Plan of Arizona as one of the contractors to administer the DDD Health

Plan for its members effective Oct. 1, 2019.

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona offers comprehensive physical

and behavioral health coverage – including preventive care, primary

care, hospitalization, prescriptions and other services – often at low

or no cost. Currently, the Community Plan of Arizona serves more than

18,000 people under the existing contract with the Department of

Economic Security’s Division of Developmental Disabilities. More than

34,000 Arizonans are eligible for this program.

“For more than 35 years, UnitedHealthcare has provided quality health

care coverage to Arizonans,” said Joseph Gaudio, CEO, UnitedHealthcare

Community Plan of Arizona. “We appreciate the department’s rigorous

proposal process and look forward to continuing to serve the needs of

our existing and new Medicaid plan participants statewide.”

In addition to 450,000 Medicaid and Medicare Dual Special Needs Plan

beneficiaries, UnitedHealthcare serves nearly 1.9 million Arizonans

enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare health plans.

For more information, call 1-877-542-9238, TTY: 711, or visit uhccommunityplan.com/az.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare

is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the

health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care

experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining

trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States,

UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for

individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and

contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care

professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide.

The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people

through owned and operated health care facilities in South America.

UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:

UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit

UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com

Contacts

Christina Witz

UnitedHealthcare

(952) 931-4645

christina.witz@uhc.com

