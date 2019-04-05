PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) Division of
Developmental Disabilities (DDD) has selected UnitedHealthcare Community
Plan of Arizona as one of the contractors to administer the DDD Health
Plan for its members effective Oct. 1, 2019.
UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona offers comprehensive physical
and behavioral health coverage – including preventive care, primary
care, hospitalization, prescriptions and other services – often at low
or no cost. Currently, the Community Plan of Arizona serves more than
18,000 people under the existing contract with the Department of
Economic Security’s Division of Developmental Disabilities. More than
34,000 Arizonans are eligible for this program.
“For more than 35 years, UnitedHealthcare has provided quality health
care coverage to Arizonans,” said Joseph Gaudio, CEO, UnitedHealthcare
Community Plan of Arizona. “We appreciate the department’s rigorous
proposal process and look forward to continuing to serve the needs of
our existing and new Medicaid plan participants statewide.”
In addition to 450,000 Medicaid and Medicare Dual Special Needs Plan
beneficiaries, UnitedHealthcare serves nearly 1.9 million Arizonans
enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare health plans.
For more information, call 1-877-542-9238, TTY: 711, or visit uhccommunityplan.com/az.
