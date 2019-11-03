SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The board of Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI, NASDAQ: UEIC), the worldwide leader in sensing and control technologies for the smart home, appointed Sue Ann R. Hamilton as an independent director effective November 1, 2019. Ms. Hamilton fills a vacancy, bringing the total number of directors to eight.
Chairman and CEO Paul Arling stated, “We welcome Sue to Universal’s board of directors. With her extensive technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) background, she brings deep knowledge in subscription broadcasting and the rollouts of multiple platforms and advance applications. We believe she will be an asset as we interact with customers and expand our innovative product suite.”
Universal director and corporate governance and nominating committee chair Bill Mulligan said, “In addition to her TMT expertise, Sue brings financial and legal skills to the board. We are delighted to have her join the UEI team.”
Hamilton said, “UEI has led wireless control advances for over 30 years. During my 26 years in the industry, I have seen UEI accumulate more than 375 patents as it introduced technologies that continue to define home entertainment and home automation. As an avid user of the voice-enabled remote for the X1 platform, I am a huge fan and I am excited to work with the gold-standard team that invented voice-enabled advanced, 2-way, IP-connected protocols. As smart home sensing and control step into the limelight, I believe our market opportunities will expand thanks to our continuing innovations.”
Sue Ann R. Hamilton, Principal, Hamilton Media
Since founding Hamilton Media in 2007, Sue Ann R. Hamilton has advised many major and emerging TMT companies. Notably since beginning the consultancy, Ms. Hamilton has served as EVP Distribution and Business Development for AXS TV and has represented the Mark Cuban Companies. Prior to that, she was EVP-Programming for Charter Communications and held numerous management positions at AT&T Broadband/Tele-Communications, Inc. (TCI). Early in her career, Ms. Hamilton was a partner at Chicago-based law firm Kirkland & Ellis, specializing in complex commercial transactions.
Ms. Hamilton also has served as an independent director of two public companies: GCI Liberty, Inc. (GLIBA) since 2018 and FTD Companies, Inc. (FTDCQ) from 2014 through August 2019. Through the Mark Cuban Companies/Radical Ventures, she has been a board observer since 2012 for Philo, Inc., a privately held technology company.
Ms. Hamilton received her J.D. degree from Stanford Law School, where she was Associate Managing Editor of the Stanford Law Review and Editor of the Stanford Journal of International Law. She is a magna cum laude graduate of Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota.
Board Committee Composition
At this time, there have been no changes to the composition of the board’s three standing committees.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. For more information, please visit www.uei.com/about.
