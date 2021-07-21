Universal Electronics Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on August 5

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- $UEIC #UEI --Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 5, 2021 to discuss its second quarter 2021 earnings results. Management will provide a financial and business update as well as answer questions.

To access the call in the U.S. please dial 877-843-0414, and for international calls dial 315-625-3071 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference. The conference ID is 8165525. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the investor section of the UEI website where it will be available for replay for one year.