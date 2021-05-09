 Skip to main content
Universal Electronics Inc. to Present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology and Media Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced that Paul Arling, Chairman and CEO, and Bryan Hackworth, Senior Vice President and CFO, are scheduled to attend the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology and Media Conference being held on May 17-20, 2021.

Management will host one-on-one meetings on May 18 and 19 and will present at 12:45 PM ET on May 19. A webcast of management’s presentation will be available live and via replay for a period of 90 days at https://investors.uei.com/.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices. We design, develop, manufacture, ship and support control and sensor technology solutions and a broad line of universal control systems, audio video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products. Our products and solutions are used by the world's leading brands in the video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control and home appliance markets. For more information, visit www.uei.com.

