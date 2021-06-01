 Skip to main content
Universal Electronics Inc. to Present at the Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$UEIC--Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced that Chairman and CEO Paul Arling and CFO Bryan Hackworth are scheduled to attend the virtual Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference Wednesday, June 9 and Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Management will present at 2:35 PM ET on June 9 and will host one-on-one meetings on June 9 and 10. A copy of management’s supporting material will be available at https://investors.uei.com/.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices. We design, develop, manufacture, ship and support control and sensor technology solutions and a broad line of universal control systems, audio video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products. Our products and solutions are used by the world’s leading brands in the video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control and home appliance markets. For more information, visit www.uei.com.

