 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Universal Electronics Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2020

Universal Electronics Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2020

- Guides for Record Profitability in Q4 2020 -

- Board Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program for Up to 500,000 Shares -

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), (NASDAQ: UEIC) reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

“Our strategies to develop differentiated advanced products, license technology, expand our margins and improve our profitability continue to successfully build upon our foundation for sustainable growth,” said Paul Arling, UEI’s chairman and CEO. “In fact, our adjusted non-GAAP margins - both gross and operating - on a year to date basis through September are the highest levels we’ve achieved in the last ten years. And, this is just the beginning of the next phase of our market evolution: the convergence of traditional TV, on-demand content and streaming apps, which is driving increased demand for our technology. Over the years, our customers’ have introduced numerous wireless control devices using our chip technology and proprietary QuickSet® platform to power 2-way, IP-connected home entertainment and home automation control. In October, we unveiled the most recent example with Liberty Global. We are very excited about our customers’ product development roadmaps. Looking ahead, we believe UEI will continue to be the foundation of wireless control for countless next-generation, voice-enabled platforms and our technology will continue to lead marketplace innovation.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30: 2020 Compared to 2019



  • GAAP net sales were $153.5 million, compared to $200.7 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales were $153.7 million, compared to $200.9 million.


  • GAAP gross margins were 28.8%, compared to 23.2%; Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margins were 30.0%, compared to 26.8%.


  • GAAP operating income was $10.2 million, compared to $6.1 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income was $17.0 million, compared to $18.7 million.


  • GAAP net income was $6.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $2.7 million or $0.19 per share; Adjusted Non-GAAP net income was $13.1 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to $14.3 million, or $1.01 per diluted share.


  • At September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $67.1 million.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30: 2020 Compared to 2019



  • GAAP net sales were $458.4 million, compared to $578.8 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales were $458.9 million, compared to $577.0 million.


  • GAAP gross margins were 27.3%, compared to 20.8%; Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margins were 29.8%, compared to 26.0%.


  • GAAP operating income was $24.8 million, compared to $3.9 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income was $46.5 million, compared to $49.1 million.


  • GAAP net income was $26.4 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.4 million or $0.25 per share; Adjusted Non-GAAP net income was $37.3 million, or $2.63 per diluted share, compared to $37.3 million, or $2.66 per diluted share.

Bryan Hackworth, UEI’s CFO, stated, “Our strategic investments in R&D as well as our corporate restructuring efforts have resulted in UEI becoming a much more profitable company delivering an adjusted operating margin of 11.1 percent of sales and cash flow from operations of $39.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. This, coupled with the list of advanced products scheduled to be launched, provides for a bright future. Currently, we believe our best use of cash is to repurchase our shares in the open market. Our Board of Directors has approved a plan, contingent on share price, to repurchase up to 500,000 shares over the next three months. Over the past three and a half decades, during times with macroeconomics pressures, we have consistently emerged a stronger company. We believe the same will be said for 2020.”

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the company expects GAAP net sales to range between $150 million and $160 million, compared to $174.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. GAAP earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020 are expected to range from $0.54 to $0.64, compared to a GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.49 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the company expects Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales to range between $150 million and $160 million, compared to $174.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to range from $0.93 to $1.03, compared to Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.90 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter 2020 Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share estimate excludes $0.39 per share related to, among other things, excess manufacturing overhead costs, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, changes in contingent consideration relating to acquisitions, litigation costs, foreign currency gains and losses and the related tax impact of these adjustments. For a more detailed explanation of Non-GAAP measures, please see the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics discussion and the Reconciliation of Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Results, each located elsewhere in this press release.

Conference Call Information

UEI’s management team will hold a conference call today, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT, to discuss its third quarter 2020 earnings results, review recent activity and answer questions. To gain immediate access to the call, bypass the operator and avoid the queue, you may preregister by clicking here. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. Those who prefer to call-in directly, may do so approximately 20 minutes prior to the start time by dialing 888-869-1189, and for international calls dial 706-643-5902. The conference ID is 1798063. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the investor section of the UEI website where it will be available for replay for one year. In addition, a replay will be available via telephone for two business days beginning two hours after the call. To listen to the replay, in the U.S. please dial 855-859-2056, and internationally dial 404-537-3406. The access code is 1798063.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, UEI provides Adjusted Non-GAAP information as additional information for its operating results. References to Adjusted Non-GAAP information are to non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are not required by, in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. UEI’s management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of UEI, for budget planning purposes, and for making operational and financial decisions and believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, help investors evaluate UEI’s core operating and financial performance and business trends consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Additionally, management believes these measures facilitate comparisons with the core operating and financial results and business trends of competitors and other companies.

Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales is defined as net sales excluding the revenue impact of the additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S. and the impact of stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants. Adjusted Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding the impact of the additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S. and costs of implementing countermeasures to mitigate this impact, excess manufacturing overhead costs including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, factory transition costs, the loss on the sale of our Ohio call center, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation expense related to the increase in fixed assets from cost to fair market value resulting from acquisitions and employee related restructuring costs. Adjusted Non-GAAP operating expenses are defined as operating expenses excluding costs incurred related to implementing countermeasures to mitigate the impact of the additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S., stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles acquired, changes in contingent consideration related to acquisitions, costs associated with our International Trade Commission litigation efforts and employee related restructuring and other costs. Adjusted Non-GAAP net income is defined as net income excluding the aforementioned items, the reversal of a social insurance accrual related to our Guangzhou entity, which was sold in 2018, foreign currency gains and losses, the related tax effects of all adjustments as well as the effect of a reversal of a reserve of an uncertain tax position related to our Guangzhou entity, which was sold in 2018, and certain net deferred tax adjustments. Adjusted Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is calculated using Adjusted Non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of these financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

About Universal Electronics

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit www.uei.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release and accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including net sales, profit margin and earnings trends, estimates and assumptions; our expectations about new product introductions; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other reports we have filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include: our ability to continue to efficiently operate our factories at full or near full capacity amid the economic and physical restraints we face due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the increased importance and acceptance of and demand for our voice-enabled advanced control products and technologies, including our Quickset® and Nevo Butler® technologies and platforms; our ability to anticipate the needs and wants of our customers, and timely develop and deliver products and technologies that will be accepted by our customers; the continued commitment of our customers to their product development strategies that translate into greater demand for our technologies and products as anticipated by management; the continuation of the ordering pattern of our customers as anticipated by management; management's ability to manage its business to achieve its growth, net sales, margins, and earnings as guided and as anticipated; our ability to enhance and protect the value of our intellectual properties, including our patents and trade secrets, through our licensing and litigation efforts,: the effects that natural disasters and public health crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have on our business and management’s ability to anticipate and mitigate those effects, including the duration, severity and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions and restrictions that may be imposed on us and our operations by federal, state, local and international public health and governmental authorities to contain and combat the outbreak and spread of COVID-19, which may exacerbate one or more of the aforementioned and/or other risks, uncertainties and other factors more fully described in our reports filed with the SEC; and effects that changes in laws, regulations and policies may have on our business including the impact of trade regulations pertaining to importation of our products and the tariffs imposed upon them. Since it is not possible to predict or identify all of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results, the above list should not be considered a complete list. Further, any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of November 5, 2020 and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

– Tables Follow –


UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 (In thousands, except share-related data)

(Unaudited)


 


 



 



September 30, 2020



 



December 31, 2019



ASSETS



 



 



 



 



Current assets:



 



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



 



$



67,146



 



 



$



74,302



 



Accounts receivable, net



 



128,094



 



 



139,198



 



Contract assets



 



11,530



 



 



12,579



 



Inventories



 



115,750



 



 



145,135



 



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



 



5,768



 



 



6,733



 



Income tax receivable



 



1,536



 



 



805



 



Total current assets



 



329,824



 



 



378,752



 



Property, plant and equipment, net



 



84,549



 



 



90,732



 



Goodwill



 



48,526



 



 



48,447



 



Intangible assets, net



 



19,617



 



 



19,830



 



Operating lease right-of-use assets



 



18,678



 



 



19,826



 



Deferred income taxes



 



4,581



 



 



4,409



 



Other assets



 



2,842



 



 



2,163



 



Total assets



 



$



508,617



 



 



$



564,159



 



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



 



 



 



 



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



 



Accounts payable



 



$



67,546



 



 



$



102,588



 



Line of credit



 



50,000



 



 



68,000



 



Accrued compensation



 



22,890



 



 



43,668



 



Accrued sales discounts, rebates and royalties



 



10,183



 



 



9,766



 



Accrued income taxes



 



9,910



 



 



6,989



 



Other accrued liabilities



 



33,616



 



 



35,445



 



Total current liabilities



 



194,145



 



 



266,456



 



Long-term liabilities:



 



 



 



 



Operating lease obligations



 



13,284



 



 



15,639



 



Contingent consideration



 



250



 



 



4,349



 



Deferred income taxes



 



2,327



 



 



1,703



 



Income tax payable



 



1,368



 



 



1,600



 



Other long-term liabilities



 



688



 



 



13



 



Total liabilities



 



212,062



 



 



289,760



 



Commitments and contingencies



 



 



 



 



Stockholders’ equity:



 



 



 



 



Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding



 






 



 






 



Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 24,292,657 and 24,118,088 shares issued on September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



 



243



 



 



241



 



Paid-in capital



 



296,674



 



 



288,338



 



Treasury stock, at cost, 10,437,363 and 10,174,199 shares on September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



 



(287,639



)



 



(277,817



)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



 



(25,555



)



 



(22,781



)



Retained earnings



 



312,832



 



 



286,418



 



Total stockholders’ equity



 



296,555



 



 



274,399



 



Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity



 



$



508,617



 



 



$



564,159



 



UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 (In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)


 


 



 



Three Months Ended September 30,



 



Nine Months Ended September 30,



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



2020



 



2019



Net sales



 



$



153,505



 



 



$



200,724



 



 



$



458,416



 



 



$



578,783



 



Cost of sales



 



109,349



 



 



154,245



 



 



333,244



 



 



458,437



 



Gross profit



 



44,156



 



 



46,479



 



 



125,172



 



 



120,346



 



Research and development expenses



 



7,696



 



 



7,930



 



 



22,979



 



 



21,884



 



Selling, general and administrative expenses



 



26,214



 



 



32,422



 



 



77,441



 



 



94,598



 



Operating income



 



10,246



 



 



6,127



 



 



24,752



 



 



3,864



 



Interest income (expense), net



 



(268



)



 



(784



)



 



(1,272



)



 



(3,088



)



Accrued social insurance adjustment



 






 



 






 



 



9,464



 



 






 



Other income (expense), net



 



(1,646



)



 



(148



)



 



(1,263



)



 



(426



)



Income before provision for income taxes



 



8,332



 



 



5,195



 



 



31,681



 



 



350



 



Provision for income taxes



 



2,164



 



 



2,526



 



 



5,267



 



 



3,747



 



Net income (loss)



 



$



6,168



 



 



$



2,669



 



 



$



26,414



 



 



$



(3,397



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Earnings (loss) per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



 



$



0.44



 



 



$



0.19



 



 



$



1.90



 



 



$



(0.25



)



Diluted



 



$



0.43



 



 



$



0.19



 



 



$



1.86



 



 



$



(0.25



)



Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



 



13,928



 



 



13,894



 



 



13,935



 



 



13,861



 



Diluted



 



14,205



 



 



14,170



 



 



14,189



 



 



13,861



 



UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 (In thousands)

(Unaudited)


 


 



 



Nine Months Ended September 30,



 



 



2020



 



2019



Cash provided by (used for) operating activities:



 



 



 



 



Net income (loss)



 



$



26,414



 



 



$



(3,397



)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:



 



 



 



 



Depreciation and amortization



 



22,857



 



 



23,734



 



Provision for bad debts



 



271



 



 



275



 



Deferred income taxes



 



503



 



 



2,273



 



Shares issued for employee benefit plan



 



959



 



 



876



 



Employee and director stock-based compensation



 



6,854



 



 



6,718



 



Performance-based common stock warrants



 



525



 



 



1,381



 



Impairment of long-term assets



 



57



 



 






 



Accrued social insurance adjustment



 



(9,464



)



 






 



Loss on sale of Ohio call center



 



712



 



 






 



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



 



 



 



 



Accounts receivable and contract assets



 



11,556



 



 



(11,117



)



Inventories



 



30,466



 



 



4,403



 



Prepaid expenses and other assets



 



601



 



 



5,507



 



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



 



(50,507



)



 



11,686



 



Accrued income taxes



 



2,023



 



 



(2,418



)



Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities



 



43,827



 



 



39,921



 



Cash provided by (used for) investing activities:



 



 



 



 



Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment



 



(10,864



)



 



(15,854



)



Acquisitions of intangible assets



 



(5,254



)



 



(1,505



)



Payment on sale of Ohio call center



 



(500



)



 






 



Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities



 



(16,618



)



 



(17,359



)



Cash provided by (used for) financing activities:



 



 



 



 



Borrowings under line of credit



 



70,000



 



 



57,500



 



Repayments on line of credit



 



(88,000



)



 



(71,000



)



Proceeds from stock options exercised



 






 



 



411



 



Treasury stock purchased



 



(9,822



)



 



(1,741



)



Contingent consideration payments in connection with business combinations



 



(3,091



)



 



(4,251



)



Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities



 



(30,913



)



 



(19,081



)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



 



(3,452



)



 



(1,959



)



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



 



(7,156



)



 



1,522



 



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



 



74,302



 



 



53,207



 



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



 



$



67,146



 



 



$



54,729



 



 



 



 



 



 



Supplemental cash flow information:



 



 



 



 



Income taxes paid



 



$



3,242



 



 



$



5,608



 



Interest paid



 



$



1,404



 



 



$



3,479



 



UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

 (In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)


 


 



 



Three Months Ended September 30,



 



Nine Months Ended September 30,



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



2020



 



2019



Net sales:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales - GAAP



 



$



153,505



 



 



$



200,724



 



 



$



458,416



 



 



$



578,783



 



Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)



 






 



 



(549



)



 






 



 



(3,195



)



Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants



 



187



 



 



711



 



 



525



 



 



1,381



 



Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales



 



$



153,692



 



 



$



200,886



 



 



$



458,941



 



 



$



576,969



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cost of sales:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cost of sales - GAAP



 



$



109,349



 



 



$



154,245



 



 



$



333,244



 



 



$



458,437



 



Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)



 






 



 



(3,954



)



 



(3,523



)



 



(14,461



)



Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2)



 



(1,618



)



 



(3,014



)



 



(6,346



)



 



(16,334



)



Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3)



 






 



 






 



 



(570



)



 






 



Stock-based compensation expense



 



(36



)



 



(37



)



 



(146



)



 



(102



)



Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4)



 



(66



)



 



(121



)



 



(198



)



 



(361



)



Employee related restructuring



 






 



 






 



 



(204



)



 






 



Adjusted Non-GAAP cost of sales



 



107,629



 



 



147,119



 



 



322,257



 



 



427,179



 



Adjusted Non-GAAP gross profit



 



$



46,063



 



 



$



53,767



 



 



$



136,684



 



 



$



149,790



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Gross margin:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Gross margin - GAAP



 



28.8



%



 



23.2



%



 



27.3



%



 



20.8



%



Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)



 






%



 



1.8



%



 



0.8



%



 



2.1



%



Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants



 



0.1



%



 



0.3



%



 



0.1



%



 



0.2



%



Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2)



 



1.1



%



 



1.4



%



 



1.4



%



 



2.8



%



Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3)



 






%



 






%



 



0.1



%



 






%



Stock-based compensation expense



 



0.0



%



 



0.0



%



 



0.0



%



 



0.0



%



Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4)



 



0.0



%



 



0.1



%



 



0.0



%



 



0.1



%



Employee related restructuring



 






%



 






%



 



0.1



%



 






%



Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margin



 



30.0



%



 



26.8



%



 



29.8



%



 



26.0



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Operating expenses:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Operating expenses - GAAP



 



$



33,910



 



 



$



40,352



 



 



$



100,420



 



 



$



116,482



 



Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)



 






 



 



(247



)



 






 



 



(1,786



)



Stock-based compensation expense



 



(2,224



)



 



(2,490



)



 



(6,708



)



 



(6,615



)



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



 



(1,232



)



 



(1,398



)



 



(4,023



)



 



(4,200



)



Change in contingent consideration



 



204



 



 



(763



)



 



2,428



 



 



(1,769



)



Litigation costs (5)



 



(1,614



)



 






 



 



(1,614



)



 






 



Employee related restructuring and other costs



 






 



 



(364



)



 



(287



)



 



(1,385



)



Adjusted Non-GAAP operating expenses



 



$



29,044



 



 



$



35,090



 



 



$



90,216



 



 



$



100,727



 



UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

 (In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)


 


 



 



Three Months Ended September 30,



 



Nine Months Ended September 30,



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



2020



 



2019



Operating income:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Operating income - GAAP



 



$



10,246



 



$



6,127



 



$



24,752



 



$



3,864



 



Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)



 



 






 



 



 



3,652



 



 



 



3,523



 



 



 



13,052



 



Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants



 



 



187



 



 



 



711



 



 



 



525



 



 



 



1,381



 



Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2)



 



 



1,618



 



 



 



3,014



 



 



 



6,346



 



 



 



16,334



 



Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3)



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



 



570



 



 



 






 



Stock-based compensation expense



 



 



2,260



 



 



 



2,527



 



 



 



6,854



 



 



 



6,717



 



Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4)



 



 



66



 



 



 



121



 



 



 



198



 



 



 



361



 



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



 



 



1,232



 



 



 



1,398



 



 



 



4,023



 



 



 



4,200



 



Change in contingent consideration



 



 



(204



)



 



 



763



 



 



 



(2,428



)



 



 



1,769



 



Litigation costs (5)



 



 



1,614



 



 



 






 



 



 



1,614



 



 



 






 



Employee related restructuring and other costs



 



 






 



 



 



364



 



 



 



491



 



 



 



1,385



 



Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income



 



$



17,019



 



$



18,677



 



$



46,468



 



$



49,063



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Adjusted pro forma operating income as a percentage of net sales



 



 



11.1



%



 



 



9.3



%



 



 



10.1



%



 



 



8.5



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income (loss):



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income (loss) - GAAP



 



$



6,168



 



$



2,669



 



$



26,414



 



$



(3,397



)



Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)



 



 






 



 



 



3,652



 



 



 



3,523



 



 



 



13,052



 



Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants



 



 



187



 



 



 



711



 



 



 



525



 



 



 



1,381



 



Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2)



 



 



1,618



 



 



 



3,014



 



 



 



6,346



 



 



 



16,334



 



Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3)



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



 



570



 



 



 






 



Stock-based compensation expense



 



 



2,260



 



 



 



2,527



 



 



 



6,854



 



 



 



6,717



 



Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4)



 



 



66



 



 



 



121



 



 



 



198



 



 



 



361



 



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



 



 



1,232



 



 



 



1,398



 



 



 



4,023



 



 



 



4,200



 



Change in contingent consideration



 



 



(204



)



 



 



763



 



 



 



(2,428



)



 



 



1,769



 



Litigation costs (5)



 



 



1,614



 



 



 






 



 



 



1,614



 



 



 






 



Employee related restructuring and other costs



 



 






 



 



 



364



 



 



 



491



 



 



 



1,385



 



Accrued social insurance adjustment (6)



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



 



(9,464



)



 



 






 



Foreign currency (gain) loss



 



 



1,597



 



 



 



321



 



 



 



1,388



 



 



 



670



 



Income tax provision on adjustments



 



 



(1,408



)



 



 



(1,268



)



 



 



(1,483



)



 



 



(6,939



)



Other income tax adjustments (7)



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



 



(1,303



)



 



 



1,772



 



Adjusted Non-GAAP net income



 



$



13,130



 



$



14,272



 



$



37,268



 



$



37,305



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Diluted shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP



 



 



14,205



 



 



 



14,170



 



 



 



14,189



 



 



 



13,861



 



Adjusted Non-GAAP



 



 



14,205



 



 



 



14,170



 



 



 



14,189



 



 



 



14,049



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Diluted earnings (loss) per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Diluted earnings (loss) per share - GAAP



 



$



0.43



 



$



0.19



 



$



1.86



 



$



(0.25



)



Total adjustments



 



$



0.49



 



$



0.82



 



$



0.76



 



$



2.90



 



Adjusted Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share



 



$



0.92



 



$



1.01



 



$



2.63



 



$



2.66



 


Contacts

Paul Arling, Chairman & CEO, UEI, 480.530.3000

Press: Shoshana Leon, Corporate Communications, UEI, sleon@uei.com, 480.521.3354

Investors: Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, uei@lhai.com, 415.433.3777

Read full story here
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The best way to protect the data on your laptop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News