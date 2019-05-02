SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), (NASDAQ: UEIC), the worldwide leader

in sensing and control technologies for the smart home, reported

financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Paul Arling, UEI’s chairman and CEO, stated, “During the first quarter,

based on solid execution across the board, we exceeded our bottom line

expectations. Demand for the connected home remains strong, and entering

the second quarter, we have a wider array of customers than ever.

Leading companies across the world in telecom, consumer electronics, and

traditional cable and satellite are developing, testing, and shipping

advanced, 2-way, IP-connected home entertainment systems. Combined with

our ongoing success in home automation, we are well positioned to

deliver consistent and profitable growth.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended

March 31: 2019 Compared to 2018



  • GAAP net sales were $184.2 million, compared to $164.7 million;
    Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales were $182.7 million, compared to $165.2
    million.


  • GAAP gross margins were 21.7%, compared to 22.6%; Adjusted Non-GAAP
    gross margins were 25.8%, compared to 23.9%.


  • GAAP operating income was $1.7 million, compared to $0.9 million;
    Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income was $14.6 million, compared to $6.1
    million.


  • GAAP net loss was $1.0 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a net
    loss of $0.6 million or $0.04 per share; Adjusted Non-GAAP net income
    was $11.3 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to $4.1
    million, or $0.29 per diluted share.


  • At March 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were $44.9 million.

Bryan Hackworth, UEI’s CFO, stated, “We are progressing as expected with

the transition of approximately 40 percent of production volume from

China to Mexico and the Philippines in an effort to offset the impact of

the increased tariffs. We remain on track for this transition to be

completed by this summer. Further, our 2019 strategic initiatives to

streamline the business are beginning to improve operating efficiencies

and are enabling us to invest in product innovation, technologies and

new markets.”

Financial Outlook

For the second quarter of 2019, the company expects GAAP net sales to

range between $180 million and $190 million, compared to $162.5 million

in the second quarter of 2018. GAAP earnings per diluted share for the

second quarter of 2019 are expected to range from $0.20 to $0.30,

compared to GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.60 in the second

quarter of 2018. During the second quarter of 2018, UEI sold its

Guangzhou factory and recognized a gain of $37.0 million.

For the second quarter of 2019, the company expects Adjusted Non-GAAP

net sales to range between $178 million and $188 million, compared to

$162.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings

per diluted share are expected to range from $0.70 to $0.80, compared to

Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.15 in the second

quarter of 2018. The second quarter 2019 Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per

diluted share estimate excludes $0.50 per share related to, among other

things, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles,

changes in contingent consideration relating to acquisitions, foreign

currency gains and losses, excess manufacturing overhead and factory

transition costs, recently enacted U.S. tariffs on goods manufactured in

China, restructuring costs and the related tax impact of these

adjustments. For a more detailed explanation of Non-GAAP measures,

please see the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics discussion and the

Reconciliation of Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Results, each located

elsewhere in this press release.

Conference Call Information

UEI’s management team will hold a conference call today, Thursday, May

2, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT, to discuss its first quarter

2019 earnings results, review recent activity and answer questions. To

access the call in the U.S. please dial 877-843-0414, and for

international calls dial 315-625-3071 approximately 10 minutes prior to

the start of the conference. The conference ID is 6581398. The

conference call will also be broadcast live at www.uei.com

where it will be available for replay for one year. In addition, a

replay will be available via telephone for two business days beginning

two hours after the call. To listen to the replay, in the U.S. please

dial 855-859-2056, and internationally dial 404-537-3406. The access

code is 6581398.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally

accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, UEI provides Adjusted Non-GAAP

information as additional information for its operating

results. References to Adjusted Non-GAAP information are to non-GAAP

financial measures. These measures are not required by, in accordance

with, or an alternative for, GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP

financial measures used by other companies. UEI’s management uses these

measures for reviewing the financial results of UEI, for budget planning

purposes, and for making operational and financial decisions and

believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors,

as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, helps investors evaluate

UEI’s core operating and financial performance and business trends

consistent with how management evaluates such performance and

trends. Additionally, management believes these measures facilitate

comparisons with the core operating and financial results and business

trends of competitors and other companies.

Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales is defined as net sales excluding the

revenue impact of increased U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in

China and imported into the U.S. and the impact of stock-based

compensation for performance-based warrants. Adjusted Non-GAAP gross

profit is defined as gross profit excluding the impact of increased U.S.

tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S. and

costs of implementing countermeasures to mitigate this impact, excess

manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs, stock-based

compensation expense, depreciation expense related to the increase in

fixed assets from cost to fair market value resulting from acquisitions

and amortization of intangibles acquired. Adjusted Non-GAAP operating

expenses are defined as operating expenses excluding costs incurred

related to implementing countermeasures to mitigate the impact of

increased U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported

into the U.S., stock-based compensation expense, amortization of

intangibles acquired, changes in contingent consideration related to

acquisitions and employee related restructuring and other costs.

Adjusted Non-GAAP net income is defined as net income excluding the

aforementioned items, foreign currency gains and losses, the related tax

effects of all adjustments and adjustments to certain deferred tax

assets resulting from tax incentives at one of our China factories.

Adjusted Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is calculated using

Adjusted Non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of these financial

measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is

included at the end of this press release.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the worldwide leader in

universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. For more

information, please visit www.uei.com/about.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release and accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking

statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including net

sales, profit margin and earnings trends, estimates and assumptions; our

expectations about new product introductions; and similar statements

concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not

historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not

guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and

uncertainties, including those we identify below and other risk factors

that we identify in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and the

periodic reports filed thereafter. Risks that could affect

forward-looking statements in this press release include our ability to

anticipate the needs and wants of our customers, new and existing, and

timely develop and deliver products and technologies that will meet

those needs and wants, including our advanced control products, our

intuitive 2-way home entertainment technologies, and our home automation

and sensing products and technologies; management's ability to manage

its business to achieve its net sales, margins, and earnings as guided,

including management’s ability to improve operating costs and

efficiencies at acceptable levels through cost containment efforts

including moving our administrative, operations, and manufacturing

facilities to lower cost jurisdictions, and effects that changes in

laws, regulations and policies may have on our business including the

impact of trade regulations pertaining to importation of our products

and the tariffs imposed upon them. Any of these factors could cause

actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or

imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as

of May 2, 2019. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise

any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,

future events or otherwise.


 


UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands, except share-related data)



(Unaudited)




 


 




March 31, 2019


December 31, 2018

ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$

44,895



$

53,207


Accounts receivable, net


158,071



144,689


Contract assets


26,001



25,572


Inventories, net


149,966



144,350


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


10,024



11,638


Income tax receivable


2,255

 


997

 

Total current assets


391,212



380,453


Property, plant and equipment, net


94,036



95,840


Goodwill


48,448



48,485


Intangible assets, net


23,237



24,370


Operating lease right-of-use assets


21,315






Deferred income taxes


1,741



1,833


Other assets


2,366

 


4,615

 

Total assets


$

582,355

 


$

555,596

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$

107,715



$

107,282


Line of credit


106,500



101,500


Accrued compensation


33,864



33,965


Accrued sales discounts, rebates and royalties


7,813



9,574


Accrued income taxes


1,881



3,524


Other accrued liabilities


31,669

 


24,011

 

Total current liabilities


289,442



279,856


Long-term liabilities:





Operating lease obligations


17,520






Contingent consideration


4,846



8,435


Deferred income taxes


3,722



930


Income tax payable


1,640



1,647


Other long-term liabilities


13

 


1,768

 

Total liabilities


317,183



292,636


Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders’ equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none
issued or outstanding









Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized;
24,018,606 and 23,932,703 shares issued on March 31, 2019 and
December 31, 2018, respectively


240



239


Paid-in capital


278,801



276,103


Treasury stock, at cost, 10,159,205 and 10,116,459 shares on March
31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively


(277,104

)


(275,889

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(18,548

)


(20,281

)

Retained earnings


281,783

 


282,788

 

Total stockholders’ equity


265,172

 


262,960

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity


$

582,355

 


$

555,596

 









 



UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(In thousands, except per share amounts)



(Unaudited)




 




Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

 

2018

Net sales


$

184,163



$

164,698


Cost of sales


144,289

 


127,496

 

Gross profit


39,874



37,202


Research and development expenses


6,791



6,051


Selling, general and administrative expenses


31,420

 


30,247

 

Operating income


1,663



904


Interest income (expense), net


(1,206

)


(1,070

)

Other income (expense), net


(466

)


(587

)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes


(9

)


(753

)

Provision for income taxes (benefit)


996

 


(166

)

Net income (loss)


$

(1,005

)


$

(587

)





 

Earnings (loss) per share:



Basic


$

(0.07

)


$

(0.04

)

Diluted


$

(0.07

)


$

(0.04

)

Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share:





Basic


13,827

 


14,087

 

Diluted


13,827

 


14,087

 







 



UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(In thousands)



(Unaudited)




 




Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

 

2018

Cash provided by (used for) operating activities:





Net income (loss)


$

(1,005

)


$

(587

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
(used for) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


8,019



8,243


Provision for doubtful accounts


3



4


Provision for inventory write-downs


2,537



756


Deferred income taxes


2,966



913


Shares issued for employee benefit plan


347



336


Employee and director stock-based compensation


1,918



2,204


Performance-based common stock warrants


434



471


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable and contract assets


(14,056

)


(266

)

Inventories


(6,519

)


1,372


Prepaid expenses and other assets


735



(455

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


3,017



(21,160

)

Accrued income taxes


(2,943

)


(3,774

)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities


(4,547

)


(11,943

)

Cash provided by (used for) investing activities:





Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment


(2,800

)


(9,314

)

Acquisitions of intangible assets


(653

)


(571

)

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities


(3,453

)


(9,885

)

Cash provided by (used for) financing activities:





Borrowings under line of credit


25,000



13,000


Repayments on line of credit


(20,000

)


(10,000

)

Proceeds from stock options exercised






439


Treasury stock purchased


(1,215

)


(615

)

Contingent consideration payments in connection with business
combinations


(4,251

)


(3,858

)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities


(466

)


(1,034

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash


154

 


832

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(8,312

)


(22,030

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year


53,207

 


67,339

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$

44,895

 


$

45,309

 





 

Supplemental cash flow information:





Income taxes paid


$

1,942



$

2,893


Interest paid


1,186



1,164








 



UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.



RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS



(In thousands, except per share amounts)



(Unaudited)




 




Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

 

2018

Net sales:





Net sales - GAAP


$

184,163



$

164,698


U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)


(1,916

)





Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants


434

 


471

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales


$

182,681

 


$

165,169

 





 

Cost of sales:





Cost of sales - GAAP


$

144,289



$

127,496


U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)


(5,410

)





Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2)


(3,272

)


(1,553

)

Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (3)


(120

)


(158

)

Stock-based compensation expense


(28

)


(17

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets




 


 



(37

)

Adjusted Non-GAAP cost of sales


135,459

 


125,731

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP gross profit


$

47,222

 


$

39,438

 





 

Gross margin:





Gross margin - GAAP


21.7

%


22.6

%

U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)


2.1

%




%

Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants


0.2

%


0.3

%

Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2)


1.7

%


0.9

%

Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (3)


0.1

%


0.1

%

Stock-based compensation expense


0.0

%


0.0

%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets




%


0.0

%

Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margin


25.8

%


23.9

%





 

Operating expenses:





Operating expenses - GAAP


38,211



36,298


U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)


(724

)





Stock-based compensation expense


(1,890

)


(2,187

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets


(1,401

)


(1,399

)

Change in contingent consideration


(1,062

)


751


Employee related restructuring and other costs


(515

)


(112

)

Adjusted Non-GAAP operating expenses


$

32,619

 


$

33,351

 









 



UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.



RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS



(In thousands, except per share amounts)



(Unaudited)




 




Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

 

2018

Operating income:





Operating income - GAAP


$

1,663



$

904


U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)


4,218






Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants


434



471


Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2)


3,272



1,553


Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (3)


120



158


Stock-based compensation expense


1,918



2,204


Amortization of acquired intangible assets


1,401



1,436


Change in contingent consideration


1,062



(751

)

Employee related restructuring and other costs


515

 


112

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income


$

14,603

 


$

6,087

 





 

Adjusted pro forma operating income as a percentage of net sales


8.0

%


3.7

%





 

Net income (loss):





Net income (loss) - GAAP


$

(1,005

)


$

(587

)

U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)


4,218






Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants


434



471


Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2)


3,272



1,553


Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (3)


120



158


Stock-based compensation expense


1,918



2,204


Amortization of acquired intangible assets


1,401



1,436


Change in contingent consideration


1,062



(751

)

Employee related restructuring and other costs


515



112


Foreign currency (gain) loss


403



605


Income tax provision on adjustments


(2,761

)


(1,061

)

Other income tax adjustments (4)


1,772

 




 

Adjusted Non-GAAP net income


$

11,349

 


$

4,140

 





 

Diluted shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share:





GAAP


13,827



14,087


Adjusted Non-GAAP


13,920



14,233






 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share:





Diluted earnings (loss) per share - GAAP


$

(0.07

)


$

(0.04

)

Total adjustments


$

0.89



$

0.33


Adjusted Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share


$

0.82



$

0.29










 


(1)

 

Includes incremental revenues and costs directly attributable
to the increased U.S. tariffs implemented in 2018 on goods
manufactured in China and imported into the U.S. as well as costs
incurred for the movement of factory equipment, duplicative labor
efforts and other costs of countermeasures undertaken by the company
to modify its manufacturing operations and supply chain in response
to the increased U.S. tariffs on goods manufactured in China and
imported into the U.S.

(2)


The three months ended March 31, 2019 include excess
manufacturing overhead costs incurred as a result of expanding our
manufacturing capacity in Mexico and transitioning certain of our
manufacturing activities from China to Mexico. The three months
ended March 31, 2018 include excess manufacturing costs incurred
resulting from factory underutilization associated with ceasing
manufacturing activities while transitioning our Asia operations
onto our new global ERP system, which went live in Asia in April
2018.

(3)


Consists of depreciation related to the mark-up from cost to
fair value of fixed assets acquired in business combinations.

(4)


The three months ended March 31, 2019 includes net deferred tax
asset adjustments resulting from a lower statutory tax rate due to
tax incentives at one of our China factories.

Contacts

Paul Arling, Chairman & CEO, UEI 480.530.3000

Kirsten Chapman,

LHA Investor Relations 415.433.3777

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles