in sensing and control technologies for the smart home, reported
financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
Paul Arling, UEI’s chairman and CEO, stated, “During the first quarter,
based on solid execution across the board, we exceeded our bottom line
expectations. Demand for the connected home remains strong, and entering
the second quarter, we have a wider array of customers than ever.
Leading companies across the world in telecom, consumer electronics, and
traditional cable and satellite are developing, testing, and shipping
advanced, 2-way, IP-connected home entertainment systems. Combined with
our ongoing success in home automation, we are well positioned to
deliver consistent and profitable growth.”
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended
March 31: 2019 Compared to 2018
GAAP net sales were $184.2 million, compared to $164.7 million;
Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales were $182.7 million, compared to $165.2
million.
GAAP gross margins were 21.7%, compared to 22.6%; Adjusted Non-GAAP
gross margins were 25.8%, compared to 23.9%.
GAAP operating income was $1.7 million, compared to $0.9 million;
Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income was $14.6 million, compared to $6.1
million.
GAAP net loss was $1.0 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a net
loss of $0.6 million or $0.04 per share; Adjusted Non-GAAP net income
was $11.3 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to $4.1
million, or $0.29 per diluted share.
At March 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were $44.9 million.
Bryan Hackworth, UEI’s CFO, stated, “We are progressing as expected with
the transition of approximately 40 percent of production volume from
China to Mexico and the Philippines in an effort to offset the impact of
the increased tariffs. We remain on track for this transition to be
completed by this summer. Further, our 2019 strategic initiatives to
streamline the business are beginning to improve operating efficiencies
and are enabling us to invest in product innovation, technologies and
new markets.”
Financial Outlook
For the second quarter of 2019, the company expects GAAP net sales to
range between $180 million and $190 million, compared to $162.5 million
in the second quarter of 2018. GAAP earnings per diluted share for the
second quarter of 2019 are expected to range from $0.20 to $0.30,
compared to GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.60 in the second
quarter of 2018. During the second quarter of 2018, UEI sold its
Guangzhou factory and recognized a gain of $37.0 million.
For the second quarter of 2019, the company expects Adjusted Non-GAAP
net sales to range between $178 million and $188 million, compared to
$162.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings
per diluted share are expected to range from $0.70 to $0.80, compared to
Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.15 in the second
quarter of 2018. The second quarter 2019 Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per
diluted share estimate excludes $0.50 per share related to, among other
things, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles,
changes in contingent consideration relating to acquisitions, foreign
currency gains and losses, excess manufacturing overhead and factory
transition costs, recently enacted U.S. tariffs on goods manufactured in
China, restructuring costs and the related tax impact of these
adjustments. For a more detailed explanation of Non-GAAP measures,
please see the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics discussion and the
Reconciliation of Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Results, each located
elsewhere in this press release.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally
accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, UEI provides Adjusted Non-GAAP
information as additional information for its operating
results. References to Adjusted Non-GAAP information are to non-GAAP
financial measures. These measures are not required by, in accordance
with, or an alternative for, GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP
financial measures used by other companies. UEI’s management uses these
measures for reviewing the financial results of UEI, for budget planning
purposes, and for making operational and financial decisions and
believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors,
as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, helps investors evaluate
UEI’s core operating and financial performance and business trends
consistent with how management evaluates such performance and
trends. Additionally, management believes these measures facilitate
comparisons with the core operating and financial results and business
trends of competitors and other companies.
Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales is defined as net sales excluding the
revenue impact of increased U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in
China and imported into the U.S. and the impact of stock-based
compensation for performance-based warrants. Adjusted Non-GAAP gross
profit is defined as gross profit excluding the impact of increased U.S.
tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S. and
costs of implementing countermeasures to mitigate this impact, excess
manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs, stock-based
compensation expense, depreciation expense related to the increase in
fixed assets from cost to fair market value resulting from acquisitions
and amortization of intangibles acquired. Adjusted Non-GAAP operating
expenses are defined as operating expenses excluding costs incurred
related to implementing countermeasures to mitigate the impact of
increased U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported
into the U.S., stock-based compensation expense, amortization of
intangibles acquired, changes in contingent consideration related to
acquisitions and employee related restructuring and other costs.
Adjusted Non-GAAP net income is defined as net income excluding the
aforementioned items, foreign currency gains and losses, the related tax
effects of all adjustments and adjustments to certain deferred tax
assets resulting from tax incentives at one of our China factories.
Adjusted Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is calculated using
Adjusted Non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of these financial
measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is
included at the end of this press release.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the worldwide leader in
universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. For more
information, please visit www.uei.com/about.
Note on Forward-looking Statements
This press release and accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking
statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including net
sales, profit margin and earnings trends, estimates and assumptions; our
expectations about new product introductions; and similar statements
concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not
historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and
uncertainties, including those we identify below and other risk factors
that we identify in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and the
periodic reports filed thereafter. Risks that could affect
forward-looking statements in this press release include our ability to
anticipate the needs and wants of our customers, new and existing, and
timely develop and deliver products and technologies that will meet
those needs and wants, including our advanced control products, our
intuitive 2-way home entertainment technologies, and our home automation
and sensing products and technologies; management's ability to manage
its business to achieve its net sales, margins, and earnings as guided,
including management’s ability to improve operating costs and
efficiencies at acceptable levels through cost containment efforts
including moving our administrative, operations, and manufacturing
facilities to lower cost jurisdictions, and effects that changes in
laws, regulations and policies may have on our business including the
impact of trade regulations pertaining to importation of our products
and the tariffs imposed upon them. Any of these factors could cause
actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or
imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as
of May 2, 2019. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise
any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
44,895
$
53,207
Accounts receivable, net
158,071
144,689
Contract assets
26,001
25,572
Inventories, net
149,966
144,350
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
10,024
11,638
Income tax receivable
2,255
997
Total current assets
391,212
380,453
Property, plant and equipment, net
94,036
95,840
Goodwill
48,448
48,485
Intangible assets, net
23,237
24,370
Operating lease right-of-use assets
21,315
—
Deferred income taxes
1,741
1,833
Other assets
2,366
4,615
Total assets
$
582,355
$
555,596
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
107,715
$
107,282
Line of credit
106,500
101,500
Accrued compensation
33,864
33,965
Accrued sales discounts, rebates and royalties
7,813
9,574
Accrued income taxes
1,881
3,524
Other accrued liabilities
31,669
24,011
Total current liabilities
289,442
279,856
Long-term liabilities:
Operating lease obligations
17,520
—
Contingent consideration
4,846
8,435
Deferred income taxes
3,722
930
Income tax payable
1,640
1,647
Other long-term liabilities
13
1,768
Total liabilities
317,183
292,636
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none
issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized;
24,018,606 and 23,932,703 shares issued on March 31, 2019 and
December 31, 2018, respectively
240
239
Paid-in capital
278,801
276,103
Treasury stock, at cost, 10,159,205 and 10,116,459 shares on March
31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
(277,104
)
(275,889
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(18,548
)
(20,281
)
Retained earnings
281,783
282,788
Total stockholders’ equity
265,172
262,960
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
582,355
$
555,596
Three Months Ended March 31,
2019
2018
Net sales
$
184,163
$
164,698
Cost of sales
144,289
127,496
Gross profit
39,874
37,202
Research and development expenses
6,791
6,051
Selling, general and administrative expenses
31,420
30,247
Operating income
1,663
904
Interest income (expense), net
(1,206
)
(1,070
)
Other income (expense), net
(466
)
(587
)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
(9
)
(753
)
Provision for income taxes (benefit)
996
(166
)
Net income (loss)
$
(1,005
)
$
(587
)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.04
)
Diluted
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.04
)
Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
13,827
14,087
Diluted
13,827
14,087
Three Months Ended March 31,
2019
2018
Cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(1,005
)
$
(587
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
(used for) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
8,019
8,243
Provision for doubtful accounts
3
4
Provision for inventory write-downs
2,537
756
Deferred income taxes
2,966
913
Shares issued for employee benefit plan
347
336
Employee and director stock-based compensation
1,918
2,204
Performance-based common stock warrants
434
471
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and contract assets
(14,056
)
(266
)
Inventories
(6,519
)
1,372
Prepaid expenses and other assets
735
(455
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
3,017
(21,160
)
Accrued income taxes
(2,943
)
(3,774
)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
(4,547
)
(11,943
)
Cash provided by (used for) investing activities:
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment
(2,800
)
(9,314
)
Acquisitions of intangible assets
(653
)
(571
)
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(3,453
)
(9,885
)
Cash provided by (used for) financing activities:
Borrowings under line of credit
25,000
13,000
Repayments on line of credit
(20,000
)
(10,000
)
Proceeds from stock options exercised
—
439
Treasury stock purchased
(1,215
)
(615
)
Contingent consideration payments in connection with business
combinations
(4,251
)
(3,858
)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(466
)
(1,034
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash
154
832
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(8,312
)
(22,030
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
53,207
67,339
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
44,895
$
45,309
Supplemental cash flow information:
Income taxes paid
$
1,942
$
2,893
Interest paid
1,186
1,164
Three Months Ended March 31,
2019
2018
Net sales:
Net sales - GAAP
$
184,163
$
164,698
U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)
(1,916
)
—
Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants
434
471
Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales
$
182,681
$
165,169
Cost of sales:
Cost of sales - GAAP
$
144,289
$
127,496
U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)
(5,410
)
—
Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2)
(3,272
)
(1,553
)
Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (3)
(120
)
(158
)
Stock-based compensation expense
(28
)
(17
)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
—
(37
)
Adjusted Non-GAAP cost of sales
135,459
125,731
Adjusted Non-GAAP gross profit
$
47,222
$
39,438
Gross margin:
Gross margin - GAAP
21.7
%
22.6
%
U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)
2.1
%
—
%
Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants
0.2
%
0.3
%
Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2)
1.7
%
0.9
%
Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (3)
0.1
%
0.1
%
Stock-based compensation expense
0.0
%
0.0
%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
—
%
0.0
%
Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margin
25.8
%
23.9
%
Operating expenses:
Operating expenses - GAAP
38,211
36,298
U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)
(724
)
—
Stock-based compensation expense
(1,890
)
(2,187
)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(1,401
)
(1,399
)
Change in contingent consideration
(1,062
)
751
Employee related restructuring and other costs
(515
)
(112
)
Adjusted Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
32,619
$
33,351
Three Months Ended March 31,
2019
2018
Operating income:
Operating income - GAAP
$
1,663
$
904
U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)
4,218
—
Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants
434
471
Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2)
3,272
1,553
Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (3)
120
158
Stock-based compensation expense
1,918
2,204
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,401
1,436
Change in contingent consideration
1,062
(751
)
Employee related restructuring and other costs
515
112
Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income
$
14,603
$
6,087
Adjusted pro forma operating income as a percentage of net sales
8.0
%
3.7
%
Net income (loss):
Net income (loss) - GAAP
$
(1,005
)
$
(587
)
U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)
4,218
—
Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants
434
471
Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2)
3,272
1,553
Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (3)
120
158
Stock-based compensation expense
1,918
2,204
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,401
1,436
Change in contingent consideration
1,062
(751
)
Employee related restructuring and other costs
515
112
Foreign currency (gain) loss
403
605
Income tax provision on adjustments
(2,761
)
(1,061
)
Other income tax adjustments (4)
1,772
—
Adjusted Non-GAAP net income
$
11,349
$
4,140
Diluted shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share:
GAAP
13,827
14,087
Adjusted Non-GAAP
13,920
14,233
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
Diluted earnings (loss) per share - GAAP
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.04
)
Total adjustments
$
0.89
$
0.33
Adjusted Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.82
$
0.29
(1)
Includes incremental revenues and costs directly attributable
to the increased U.S. tariffs implemented in 2018 on goods
manufactured in China and imported into the U.S. as well as costs
incurred for the movement of factory equipment, duplicative labor
efforts and other costs of countermeasures undertaken by the company
to modify its manufacturing operations and supply chain in response
to the increased U.S. tariffs on goods manufactured in China and
imported into the U.S.
(2)
The three months ended March 31, 2019 include excess
manufacturing overhead costs incurred as a result of expanding our
manufacturing capacity in Mexico and transitioning certain of our
manufacturing activities from China to Mexico. The three months
ended March 31, 2018 include excess manufacturing costs incurred
resulting from factory underutilization associated with ceasing
manufacturing activities while transitioning our Asia operations
onto our new global ERP system, which went live in Asia in April
2018.
(3)
Consists of depreciation related to the mark-up from cost to
fair value of fixed assets acquired in business combinations.
(4)
The three months ended March 31, 2019 includes net deferred tax
asset adjustments resulting from a lower statutory tax rate due to
tax incentives at one of our China factories.
