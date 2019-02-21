SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), (NASDAQ: UEIC), the worldwide leader

in sensing and control technologies for the smart home, reported

financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31,

2018.

Paul Arling, UEI’s chairman and CEO, stated, “The connected home has

arrived. In 2018, we achieved our goal of generating over $130 million

in home automation net sales and gained traction in our advanced,

intuitive 2-way home entertainment systems. Our corporate and

manufacturing initiatives started in the second half of 2018 to address

macro challenges and free resources for strategic investments, all of

which will position UEI well for 2019 and beyond. While we have acted

quickly to respond to the punitive tariffs implemented by our government

during 2018 by broadening our sources of supply to locations outside

China, this transition delayed shipments and net sales fell short of our

expectations in the fourth quarter. But, with our solid gross margins

and increased operational efficiency, we met our fourth quarter bottom

line guidance. Meanwhile, we continue to make progress to improve supply

and expect to continue seeing positive results in the coming months. In

addition, we are excited about the rising demand for our advanced

products in both home entertainment and home automation.

“AV control is expanding into other applications like home automation.

To capture market, in collaboration with Microsoft, we unveiled Nevo®

Butler, an end-to-end voice-enabled smart home hub that unifies

entertainment control and home automation experience. Offering a

white-label digital assistant providing interoperability across

fragmented ecosystem, Nevo Butler enables service providers and consumer

electronics brands to bring voice-enabled services to their customers

while remaining in control of the consumer relationship. We believe our

efforts to enhance our competitive position, enter new markets, attract

new customers, and continually improve account service will result in

consistent and profitable growth.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended

December 31: 2018 Compared to 2017



  • GAAP net sales were $170.3 million, compared to $181.2 million;
    Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales were $169.7 million, compared to $180.7
    million.


  • GAAP gross margins were 22.0%, compared to 20.9%; Adjusted Non-GAAP
    gross margins were 27.2%, compared to 23.6%.


  • GAAP operating income was $2.6 million, compared to an operating loss
    of $0.5 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income was $13.7 million,
    compared to $10.4 million.


  • GAAP net loss was $11.1 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared
    to a GAAP net loss of $16.9 million or $1.19 per diluted share;
    Adjusted Non-GAAP net income was $9.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted
    share, compared to $8.7 million, or $0.60 per diluted share.


  • At December 31, 2018, cash and cash equivalents were $53.2 million.

Financial Results for the Twelve Months Ended

December 31: 2018 Compared to 2017



  • GAAP net sales were $680.2 million, compared to $695.8 million;
    Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales were $679.9 million, compared to $696.5
    million.


  • GAAP net income was $11.9 million, or $0.85 per diluted share,
    compared to a GAAP net loss of $10.3 million or $0.72 per diluted
    share; Adjusted Non-GAAP net income was $33.6 million, or $2.39 per
    diluted share, compared to $41.1 million, or $2.81 per diluted share.

Bryan Hackworth, UEI’s CFO, stated: “To keep pace with the growing

demand for our products and services, our investment in innovation and

efforts to mitigate the effect from additional punitive US tariffs, we

are enacting strategic initiatives aimed at streamlining our business,

creating organizational efficiencies, controlling our costs, and

optimizing our operating footprint. By expanding our existing facility

in Mexico and adding capabilities in the Philippines, we are actively

upgrading our manufacturing footprint outside China. Although the

transition to advanced control technology is taking longer than

expected, new and existing customers are including significantly more

UEI technology in their next generation orders, commanding a higher

price per unit. We are confident that this, together with our continued

focus on growth through technology, innovation, and best in class

product quality and delivery, will result in continued growth and

profitability.”

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2019, the company expects GAAP net sales to

range between $179 million and $187 million, compared to $164.7 million

in the first quarter of 2018. GAAP earnings per diluted share for the

first quarter of 2019 is expected to range from $0.10 to $0.20, compared

to GAAP net loss per diluted share of $0.04 in the first quarter of 2018.

For the first quarter of 2019, the company expects Adjusted Non-GAAP net

sales to range between $179 million and $187 million, compared to $170.6

million in the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per

diluted share are expected to range from $0.70 to $0.80, compared to

Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.62 in the first

quarter of 2018. The first quarter Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per

diluted share estimate excludes $0.60 per share related to, among other

things, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles,

changes in contingent consideration relating to acquisitions, effects of

foreign currency fluctuations, unabsorbed manufacturing overhead

resulting from factory underutilization, tariffs, restructuring costs

and the related tax impact of these adjustments. For a more detailed

explanation of Non-GAAP measures, please see the Use of Non-GAAP

Financial Metrics discussion and the Reconciliation of Adjusted Non-GAAP

Financial Results, each located elsewhere in this press release.

Conference Call Information

UEI’s management team will hold a conference call today, Thursday,

February 21, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT, to discuss its fourth

quarter and full year 2018 earnings results, review recent activity and

answer questions. To access the call in the U.S. please dial

877-843-0414, and for international calls dial 315-625-3071

approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference. The

conference ID is 5754839. The conference call will also be broadcast

live at www.uei.com

where it will be available for replay for one year. In addition, a

replay will be available via telephone for two business days beginning

two hours after the call. To listen to the replay, in the U.S. please

dial 855-859-2056, and internationally dial 404-537-3406. The access

code is 5754839.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally

accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, UEI provides Adjusted Non-GAAP

information as additional information for its operating

results. References to Adjusted Non-GAAP information are to non-GAAP

financial measures. These measures are not required by, in accordance

with, or an alternative for, GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP

financial measures used by other companies. UEI’s management uses these

measures for reviewing the financial results of UEI, for budget planning

purposes, and for making operational and financial decisions and

believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors,

as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, helps investors evaluate

UEI’s core operating and financial performance and business trends

consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends.

Additionally, management believes these measures facilitate comparisons

with the core operating and financial results and business trends of

competitors and other companies.

Certain elements of UEI's results of operations are presented excluding

the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations (constant

currency). To present this information, current period results for

entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are

translated into U.S. dollars at the average exchange rates in effect

during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than

the average exchange rate in effect during the current fiscal year.

Therefore, the foreign currency impact is equal to current year results

in local currencies multiplied by the change in the average foreign

currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the

corresponding period of the prior fiscal year. Management believes that

presenting constant currency results of operations provides useful

information to investors because they provide transparency to underlying

performance by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate

fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability.

Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales is defined as net sales excluding the impact

of stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants, the impact

of the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification 606, "Revenue from

Contracts with Customers" ("ASC 606"), the revenue impact of increased

U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the

U.S. and the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Adjusted Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding

stock-based compensation expense, depreciation expense related to the

increase in fixed assets from cost to fair market value resulting from

acquisitions, the effect of fair value adjustments to inventories

acquired in business combinations that sold through during the period,

amortization of intangibles acquired, excess manufacturing overhead and

factory transition costs, the impact of the adoption of ASC 606, the

impact of increased U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and

imported into the U.S. and costs of implementing countermeasures to

mitigate this impact, and the impact of foreign currency exchange rate

fluctuations. Adjusted Non-GAAP operating expenses are defined as

operating expenses excluding amortization of intangibles acquired,

stock-based compensation expense, employee related restructuring costs,

changes in contingent consideration related to acquisitions, the impact

of the adoption of ASC 606, costs incurred related to implementing

countermeasures to mitigate the impact of increased U.S. tariffs on

products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S., transaction

costs related to the sale of our Guangzhou factory, and the impact of

foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Adjusted Non-GAAP net

income is defined as net income excluding the aforementioned items,

foreign currency gains and losses, the net gain recognized on the sale

of the company's Guangzhou factory, and the related tax effects of all

adjustments, as well as income tax expense representing the impact of

the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the effect of certain net deferred tax

asset adjustments and other nonrecurring income tax items. Adjusted

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is calculated using Adjusted

Non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of these financial measures to the

most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end

of this press release.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control

and sensing technologies for the smart home. For more information,

please visit www.uei.com/about.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release and accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking

statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including net

sales, profit margin and earnings trends, estimates and assumptions; our

expectations about new product introductions; and similar statements

concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not

historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not

guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and

uncertainties, including those we identify below and other risk factors

that we identify in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and the

periodic reports filed thereafter. Risks that could affect

forward-looking statements in this press release include our ability to

anticipate the needs and wants of our customers and timely develop and

deliver products and technologies that will meet those needs and wants,

including our advanced control products, which include the continued

adoption of our recently announced Nevo Butler, nevo.ai digital

assistant, voice remote control, and intuitive 2-way home entertainment

technologies by existing and new customers; the continued incorporation

of our QuickSet technologies, including the Quickset Cloud, into

customers’ products as expected by management; the continued acceptance

and growth of our connected home products and technologies, including

security and control, temperature controllers and automation, and other

sensing technologies identified in this call; the timing of new product

rollout orders from our customers as anticipated by management; the

continued trend of the industry toward providing consumers with more

advanced technologies; the ability to successfully identify and enter

existing and new adjacent markets for our products and technologies; the

ability to attract and obtain new customers for our products and

technologies; management's ability to manage its business to achieve its

net sales, margins, and earnings as guided, including management’s

ability to improve operating costs and efficiencies at acceptable levels

through cost containment efforts including moving our administrative,

operations, and manufacturing facilities to lower cost jurisdictions,

and effects that changes in laws, regulations and policies may have on

our business including the impact of trade regulations pertaining to

importation of our products and tariffs imposed upon them. Any of these

factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the

expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these

forward-looking statements as of February 21, 2019. We undertake no

obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement,

whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


 


UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands, except share-related data)



(Unaudited)




 


 




December 31, 2018


December 31, 2017

ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$

53,207



$

62,438


Restricted cash






4,901


Accounts receivable, net


144,689



151,578


Contract assets


25,572






Inventories, net


144,350



162,589


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


11,638



11,687


Assets held for sale






12,517


Income tax receivable


997

 


1,587

 

Total current assets


380,453



407,297


Property, plant and equipment, net


95,840



110,962


Goodwill


48,485



48,651


Intangible assets, net


24,370



29,041


Deferred income taxes


1,833



7,913


Other assets


4,615

 


4,566

 

Total assets


$

555,596

 


$

608,430

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$

107,282



$

119,165


Line of credit


101,500



138,000


Accrued compensation


33,965



34,499


Accrued sales discounts, rebates and royalties


9,574



8,882


Accrued income taxes


3,524



3,670


Other accrued liabilities


24,011

 


28,719

 

Total current liabilities


279,856



332,935


Long-term liabilities:





Long-term contingent consideration


8,435



13,400


Deferred income taxes


930



4,423


Income tax payable


1,647



2,520


Other long-term liabilities


1,768

 


1,603

 

Total liabilities


292,636



354,881


Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders’ equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none
issued or outstanding









Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized;
23,932,703 and 23,760,434 shares issued on December 31, 2018 and
2017, respectively


239



238


Paid-in capital


276,103



265,195


Treasury stock, at cost, 10,116,459 and 9,702,874 shares on December
31, 2018 and 2017, respectively


(275,889

)


(262,065

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(20,281

)


(16,599

)

Retained earnings


282,788

 


266,780

 

Total stockholders’ equity


262,960

 


253,549

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity


$

555,596

 


$

608,430

 









 



UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.



CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS



(In thousands, except per share amounts)



(Unaudited)




 


 





Three Months Ended December 31,





Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2018

 

2017


2018

 

2017

Net sales


$

170,303



$

181,152



$

680,241



$

695,790


Cost of sales


132,776

 


143,300

 


538,437

 


530,083

 

Gross profit


37,527



37,852



141,804



165,707


Research and development expenses


6,112



5,557



23,815



21,416


Factory transition restructuring charges














6,145


Selling, general and administrative expenses


28,843

 


32,775

 


119,654

 


127,476

 

Operating income (loss)


2,572



(480

)


(1,665

)


10,670


Interest income (expense), net


(1,164

)


(858

)


(4,690

)


(2,534

)

Gain on sale of Guangzhou factory










36,978






Other income (expense), net


(506

)


(850

)


(4,457

)


(848

)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes


902



(2,188

)


26,166



7,288


Provision for income taxes


12,009

 


14,666

 


14,242

 


17,611

 

Net income (loss)


$ (11,107

)


$ (16,854

)


$ 11,924

 


$ (10,323

)









 

Earnings (loss) per share:







Basic


$

(0.80

)


$

(1.19

)


$

0.85

 


$

(0.72

)

Diluted


$

(0.80

)


$

(1.19

)


$

0.85

 


$

(0.72

)

Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share:









Basic


13,804

 


14,172

 


13,948

 


14,351

 

Diluted


13,804

 


14,172

 


14,060

 


14,351

 













 



UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(In thousands)



(Unaudited)




 





Year Ended December 31,



2018

 

2017

Cash provided by (used for) operating activities:






Net income (loss)


$

11,924



$

(10,323

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization


33,602



31,312


Provision for doubtful accounts


305



166


Provision for inventory write-downs


8,655



4,119


Gain on sale of Guangzhou factory


(36,978

)





Deferred income taxes


3,967



7,597


Shares issued for employee benefit plan


1,062



648


Employee and director stock-based compensation


8,820



11,943


Performance-based common stock warrants


163



683


Impairment of China factory equipment


4,907



4,100


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable and contract assets


5,455



(22,192

)

Inventories


(19,870

)


(29,916

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets


(587

)


(4,477

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


(7,386

)


10,970


Accrued income taxes


(1,184

)


4,535

 

Net cash provided by operating activities


12,855



9,165


Cash provided by (used for) investing activities:






Proceeds from sale of Guangzhou factory


51,291






Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment


(20,142

)


(40,384

)

Refund of deposit received toward sale of Guangzhou factory


(5,053

)





Acquisitions of intangible assets


(2,521

)


(1,949

)

Acquisition of net assets of Residential Control Systems, Inc.




 


(8,894

)


Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities




23,575



(51,227

)

Cash provided by (used for) financing activities:






Borrowings under line of credit


68,000



157,000


Repayments on line of credit


(104,500

)


(68,987

)

Proceeds from stock options exercised


864



1,442


Treasury stock purchased


(13,824

)


(39,085

)

Contingent consideration payments in connection with business
combinations


(3,858

)




 

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities


(53,318

)


50,370


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash


2,756

 


(803

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(14,132

)


7,505


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year


67,339

 


59,834

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$

53,207

 


$

67,339

 






 

Supplemental cash flow information:






Income taxes paid


$

7,658



$

8,280


Interest paid


$

4,981



$

2,751










 



UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.



RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS



(In thousands, except per share amounts)



(Unaudited)




 


 




Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2018

 

 

2017

 


2018

 

 

2017

 

Net sales:









Net sales - GAAP


$

170,303



$

181,152



$

680,241



$

695,790


Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants


(584

)


(439

)


163



683


Adoption of ASC 606 (1)



860









3,802








U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (2)





(1,459

)








(1,858

)






Constant currency adjustment (3)


 

618

 


 



 


 

(2,420

)


 



 

Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales


$

169,738

 


$

180,713

 


$

679,928

 


$

696,473

 









 

Cost of sales:









Cost of sales - GAAP


$

132,776



$

143,300



$

538,437



$

530,083


Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4)


(284

)


(162

)


(758

)


(1,185

)

Stock-based compensation expense


(22

)


(18

)


(85

)


(71

)

Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (5)


(3,979

)


(5,074

)


(17,904

)


(10,542

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets






(38

)


(37

)


(113

)

Adoption of ASC 606 (1)


527







3,294







U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (2)




(8,570

)






(9,654

)





Constant currency adjustment (3)


3,136

 




 


(5,409

)




 

Adjusted Non-GAAP cost of sales


123,584

 


138,008

 


507,884

 


518,172

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP gross profit


$

46,154

 


$

42,705

 


$

172,044

 


$

178,301

 









 

Gross margin:









Gross margin - GAAP


22.0


 %




20.9


 %




20.8

%


23.8

%

Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants



(0.3




)%




(0.2

)%


0.0

%


0.1

%

Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4)


0.2


 %




0.1


 %




0.1

%


0.2

%

Stock-based compensation expense


0.0


 %




0.0


 %




0.0

%


0.0

%

Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs(5)


2.3


 %




2.8


 %




2.6

%


1.5

%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets





 %




0.0


 %




0.0

%


0.0

%

Adoption of ASC 606 (1)


0.1


 %







 %




0.0

%




%


U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (2)




4.4


 %







 %




1.2

%




%

Constant currency adjustment (3)


(1.5

)%





 %




0.6

%




%

Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margin


27.2


 %




23.6


 %




25.3

%


25.6

%









 

Operating expenses:









Operating expenses - GAAP


$

34,955



$

38,332



$

143,469



$

155,037


Amortization of acquired intangible assets


(1,401

)


(1,401

)


(5,602

)


(5,472

)

Stock-based compensation expense


(1,990

)


(2,449

)


(8,736

)


(11,872

)

Employee related restructuring costs


(517

)






(901

)


(7,008

)

Change in contingent consideration


1,275



200



717



(3,000

)

Adoption of ASC 606 (1)


(63

)






(8

)






U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (2)




(150

)






(350

)





Constant currency adjustment (3)


596







(955

)





Transaction costs related to sale of Guangzhou factory






(1,912

)






(1,912

)

Other


(251

)


(483

)


(1,025

)


(849

)

Adjusted Non-GAAP operating expenses


$

32,454

 


$

32,287

 


$

126,609

 


$

124,924

 













 



UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.



RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS



(In thousands, except per share amounts)



(Unaudited)




 



 





Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2018

 

2017


2018

 

2017

Operating income (loss):











Operating income (loss) - GAAP


$

2,572



$

(480

)


$

(1,665

)


$

10,670


Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants


(584

)


(439

)


163



683


Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4)


284



162



758



1,185


Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (5)


3,979



5,074



17,904



10,542


Amortization of acquired intangible assets


1,401



1,439



5,639



5,585


Stock-based compensation expense


2,012



2,467



8,821



11,943


Employee related restructuring costs


517







901



7,008


Change in contingent consideration


(1,275

)


(200

)


(717

)


3,000


Adoption of ASC 606 (1)


396







516







U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (2)




7,261







8,146






Constant currency adjustment (3)


(3,114

)






3,944






Transaction costs related to sale of Guangzhou factory






1,912







1,912


Other


251

 


483

 


1,025

 


849

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income


$

13,700

 


$

10,418

 


$

45,435

 


$

53,377

 











 

Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net sales


8.1

%


5.8

%


6.7

%


7.7

%











 

Net income (loss):











Net income (loss) - GAAP


$

(11,107

)


$

(16,854

)


$

11,924



$

(10,323

)

Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants


(584

)


(439

)


163



683


Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4)


284



162



758



1,185


Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (5)


3,979



5,074



17,904



10,542


Amortization of acquired intangible assets


1,401



1,439



5,639



5,585


Stock-based compensation expense


2,012



2,467



8,821



11,943


Employee related restructuring costs


517







901



7,008


Change in contingent consideration


(1,275

)


(200

)


(717

)


3,000


Adoption of ASC 606 (1)


396







516







U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (2)




7,261







8,146






Constant currency adjustment (3)


(3,114

)






3,944






Transaction costs related to sale of Guangzhou factory






1,912







1,912


Foreign currency (gain) loss


427



1,089



4,441



1,429


Gain on sale of Guangzhou factory










(36,978

)





Other


251



483



1,025



849


Income tax provision on adjustments


(1,955

)


(2,532

)


(3,616

)


(9,705

)

Other income tax adjustments (6)


11,244

 


16,057

 


10,713

 


16,975

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP net income


$

9,737

 


$

8,658

 


$

33,584

 


$

41,083

 











 

Diluted shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share:











GAAP


13,804



14,172



14,060



14,351


Adjusted Non-GAAP


13,894



14,395



14,060



14,615












 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share:











Diluted earnings (loss) per share - GAAP


$

(0.80

)


$

(1.19

)


$

0.85



$

(0.72

)

Total adjustments


$

1.50



$

1.79



$

1.54



$

3.53


Adjusted Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share


$

0.70



$

0.60



$

2.39



$

2.81


















 

Contacts

