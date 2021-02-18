 Skip to main content
Universal Electronics Reports Record Net Income for Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2020 Financial Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), (NASDAQ: UEIC) reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Paul Arling, UEI’s chairman and CEO, said, “UEI’s ongoing investment in innovation for the future, strategies to enrich margins, and tactics to improve operating efficiencies, delivered strong performance and position the company well for 2021. Focusing on shifting our mix toward more advanced, higher margin solutions, we generated our highest margins in over a decade. As a result, even with lower sales, we reported the most profitable year in our 35+ year history.

“Additionally, we enter 2021 with our broadest, most sophisticated technology offering. Recent publicly disclosed examples once again include industry firsts: our Apple TV remote control designed for cable, satellite, IPTV and other multichannel video program distributors truly enhances the Apple TV 4K live and streaming TV experiences; our QuickSet® Widget provides a turnkey connectivity solution that adds intelligence and QuickSet Cloud to products; our UEI Virtual Agent introduces AI-powered technology that enables self-help capabilities to any screen - TV, phone, computer or tablet; and our ambient-aware connected thermostat family, UEI Comfort, simplifies installation, daily use and ongoing support of climate control in residential, commercial and hospitality applications. Our product development marries our pursuit of continued improvement, our unparalleled patented technology, and our vast experience providing end-to-end advanced control solutions. We help to assist our customers in differentiating themselves as they navigate the convergence of traditional TV, on-demand content and streaming apps. 2021 promises to be another exciting year.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31: 2020 Compared to 2019



  • GAAP net sales were $156.3 million, compared to $174.7 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales were $156.4 million, compared to $174.8 million.


  • GAAP gross margins were 32.7%, compared to 28.5%; Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margins were 33.6%, compared to 29.3%.


  • GAAP operating income was $12.5 million, compared to $11.5 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income was $19.1 million, compared to $17.3 million.


  • GAAP net income was $12.2 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to $7.0 million or $0.49 per diluted share; Adjusted Non-GAAP net income was $16.0 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to $12.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted share.


  • At December 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $57.2 million.

Financial Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31: 2020 Compared to 2019



  • GAAP net sales were $614.7 million, compared to $753.5 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales were $615.4 million, compared to $751.7 million.


  • GAAP gross margins were 28.7%, compared to 22.6%; Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margins were 30.8%, compared to 26.7%.


  • GAAP operating income was $37.3 million, compared to $15.3 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income was $65.5 million, compared to $66.4 million.


  • GAAP net income was $38.6 million, or $2.72 per diluted share, compared to $3.6 million or $0.26 per diluted share; Adjusted Non-GAAP net income was $53.3 million, or $3.76 per diluted share, compared to $50.1 million, or $3.55 per diluted share.

Bryan Hackworth, UEI’s CFO, stated, “Our improved financial model resulted in cash flow from operations in 2020 of over $73 million, enabling us to reduce our debt by $48 million while also purchasing over 440,000 shares for $17.7 million for an average price of approximately $40 per share. Given our strong balance sheet and much improved cash flow, we are well positioned for the future.”

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2021, the company expects GAAP net sales to range between $150 million and $160 million, compared to $151.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. GAAP earnings per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021 are expected to range from $0.40 to $0.50, compared to GAAP earnings of $0.41 in the first quarter of 2020.

For the first quarter of 2021, the company expects Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales to range between $150 million and $160 million, compared to $152.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to range from $0.83 to $0.93 compared to Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.81 in the first quarter of 2020. The first quarter 2021 Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share estimate excludes $0.43 per share related to, among other things, excess manufacturing overhead costs, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, changes in contingent consideration relating to acquisitions, litigation costs, foreign currency gains and losses and the related tax impact of these adjustments. For a more detailed explanation of Non-GAAP measures, please see the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics discussion and the Reconciliation of Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Results, each located elsewhere in this press release.

Conference Call Information

UEI’s management team will hold a conference call today, Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings results, review recent activity and answer questions. To access the call in the U.S. please dial 877-843-0414, and for international calls dial 315-625-3071 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference. The conference ID is 1741589. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the investor section of the UEI website where it will be available for replay for one year. In addition, a replay will be available via telephone for two business days beginning two hours after the call. To listen to the replay, in the U.S. please dial 877-843-0414, and internationally dial 315-625-3071. The access code is 1741589.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, UEI provides Adjusted Non-GAAP information as additional information for its operating results. References to Adjusted Non-GAAP information are to non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are not required by, in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. UEI’s management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of UEI for budget planning purposes and for making operational and financial decisions. Management believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, help investors evaluate UEI’s core operating and financial performance and business trends consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Additionally, management believes these measures facilitate comparisons with the core operating and financial results and business trends of competitors and other companies.

Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales is defined as net sales excluding the revenue impact of the additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S. and the impact of stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants. Adjusted Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding the impact of the additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S. and costs of implementing countermeasures to mitigate this impact, excess manufacturing overhead costs, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, factory transition costs, impairment expenses related to and the loss on the sale of our Ohio call center, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation expense related to the increase in fixed assets from cost to fair market value resulting from acquisitions and employee related restructuring costs. Adjusted Non-GAAP operating expenses are defined as operating expenses excluding costs incurred related to implementing countermeasures to mitigate the impact of the additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S., stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles acquired, changes in contingent consideration related to acquisitions, costs associated with our International Trade Commission litigation efforts, and employee related restructuring and other costs. Adjusted Non-GAAP net income is defined as net income excluding the aforementioned items, the reversal of a social insurance accrual and accounts receivable reserve related to our Guangzhou entity, which was sold in 2018, foreign currency gains and losses, the related tax effects of all adjustments, as well as the effect of a reversal of a reserve of an uncertain tax position related to our Guangzhou entity, which was sold in 2018, and certain net deferred tax adjustments. Adjusted Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is calculated using Adjusted Non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of these financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

About Universal Electronics

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit www.uei.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release and accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including net sales, profit margin and earnings trends, estimates and assumptions; our expectations about new product introductions; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and quarterly and periodic reports we have filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) since then. Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include: the acceptance of and demand for the various advanced control products and technologies, including our Apple TV remote control, Quickset® Widget, Quickset Cloud service, UEI Virtual Agent, UEI Comfort products, technologies, and platforms; our ability to continue anticipating the needs and wants of our customers, and timely develop and deliver products and technologies that will be accepted by our customers; the continued commitment of our customers to their product development strategies that translate into greater demand for our technologies and products as anticipated by management; the continued ordering pattern of our customers as anticipated by management; management's ability to manage its business to achieve its net sales, margins, and earnings through its operating efficiencies, product mix, and gross margin improvement initiatives as guided and as anticipated; our ability to enhance and protect the value of our intellectual properties, including our patents and trade secrets, through our licensing and litigation efforts; interruptions in our supply and logistics chains; the effects that natural disasters and public health crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have on our business and management’s ability to anticipate and mitigate those effects, including the duration, severity and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the actions and restrictions that may be imposed on us and our operations by federal, state, local and international public health and governmental authorities to contain and combat the outbreak and spread of COVID-19, each of which may exacerbate one or more of the aforementioned risks; and uncertainties and other factors more fully described in our reports filed with the SEC; and effects that changes in laws, regulations and policies may have on our business including the impact of trade regulations pertaining to importation of our products and the tariffs imposed upon them. Since it is not possible to predict or identify all of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results, the above list should not be considered a complete list. Further, any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of February 18, 2021. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands, except share-related data)



(Unaudited)



 



 



December 31, 2020



 



December 31, 2019



ASSETS



 



 



 



 



Current assets:



 



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



 



$



57,153



 



 



$



74,302



 



Accounts receivable, net



 



129,433



 



 



139,198



 



Contract assets



 



9,685



 



 



12,579



 



Inventories



 



120,430



 



 



145,135



 



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



 



6,828



 



 



6,733



 



Income tax receivable



 



3,314



 



 



805



 



Total current assets



 



326,843



 



 



378,752



 



Property, plant and equipment, net



 



87,285



 



 



90,732



 



Goodwill



 



48,614



 



 



48,447



 



Intangible assets, net



 



19,710



 



 



19,830



 



Operating lease right-of-use assets



 



19,522



 



 



19,826



 



Deferred income taxes



 



5,564



 



 



4,409



 



Other assets



 



2,752



 



 



2,163



 



Total assets



 



$



510,290



 



 



$



564,159



 



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



 



 



 



 



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



 



Accounts payable



 



$



83,229



 



 



$



102,588



 



Line of credit



 



20,000



 



 



68,000



 



Accrued compensation



 



28,931



 



 



43,668



 



Accrued sales discounts, rebates and royalties



 



10,758



 



 



9,766



 



Accrued income taxes



 



3,535



 



 



6,989



 



Other accrued liabilities



 



33,057



 



 



35,445



 



Total current liabilities



 



179,510



 



 



266,456



 



Long-term liabilities:



 



 



 



 



Operating lease obligations



 



13,681



 



 



15,639



 



Contingent consideration



 



292



 



 



4,349



 



Deferred income taxes



 



1,913



 



 



1,703



 



Income tax payable



 



1,054



 



 



1,600



 



Other long-term liabilities



 



539



 



 



13



 



Total liabilities



 



196,989



 



 



289,760



 



Commitments and contingencies



 



 



 



 



Stockholders’ equity:



 



 



 



 



Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding



 






 



 






 



Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 24,391,595 and 24,118,088 shares issued on December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively



 



244



 



 



241



 



Paid-in capital



 



302,084



 



 



288,338



 



Treasury stock, at cost, 10,618,002 and 10,174,199 shares on December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively



 



(295,495)



 



 



(277,817)



 



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



 



(18,522)



 



 



(22,781)



 



Retained earnings



 



324,990



 



 



286,418



 



Total stockholders’ equity



 



313,301



 



 



274,399



 



Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity



 



$



510,290



 



 



$



564,159



 



UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.



CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS



(In thousands, except per share amounts)



(Unaudited)



 



 



Three Months Ended December 31,



 



Twelve Months Ended December 31,



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



2020



 



2019



Net sales



 



$



156,264



 



 



$



174,694



 



 



$



614,680



 



 



$



753,477



 



Cost of sales



 



105,180



 



 



124,837



 



 



438,424



 



 



583,274



 



Gross profit



 



51,084



 



 



49,857



 



 



176,256



 



 



170,203



 



Research and development expenses



 



8,471



 



 



7,528



 



 



31,450



 



 



29,412



 



Selling, general and administrative expenses



 



30,098



 



 



30,878



 



 



107,539



 



 



125,476



 



Operating income



 



12,515



 



 



11,451



 



 



37,267



 



 



15,315



 



Interest income (expense), net



 



(150)



 



 



(830)



 



 



(1,422)



 



 



(3,918)



 



Accrued social insurance adjustment



 






 



 






 



 



9,464



 



 






 



Other income (expense), net



 



(141)



 



 



(569)



 



 



(1,404)



 



 



(995)



 



Income before provision for income taxes



 



12,224



 



 



10,052



 



 



43,905



 



 



10,402



 



Provision for income taxes



 



66



 



 



3,025



 



 



5,333



 



 



6,772



 



Net income



 



$



12,158



 



 



$



7,027



 



 



$



38,572



 



 



$



3,630



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Earnings per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



 



$



0.88



 



 



$



0.50



 



 



$



2.78



 



 



$



0.26



 



Diluted



 



$



0.86



 



 



$



0.49



 



 



$



2.72



 



 



$



0.26



 



Shares used in computing earnings per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



 



13,768



 



 



13,931



 



 



13,893



 



 



13,879



 



Diluted



 



14,099



 



 



14,286



 



 



14,166



 



 



14,109



 



UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(In thousands)



(Unaudited)



 



 



Year Ended December 31,



 



 



2020



 



2019



Cash provided by operating activities:



 



 



 



 



Net income



 



$



38,572



 



 



$



3,630



 



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



 



 



 



 



Depreciation and amortization



 



29,735



 



 



31,926



 



Provision for bad debts



 



332



 



 



441



 



Deferred income taxes



 



(478)



 



 



(1,779)



 



Shares issued for employee benefit plan



 



1,136



 



 



947



 



Employee and director stock-based compensation



 



9,122



 



 



8,845



 



Performance-based common stock warrants



 



686



 



 



1,997



 



Impairment of long-term assets



 



134



 



 



1,506



 



Accrued social insurance adjustment



 



(9,464)



 



 






 



Loss on sale of Ohio call center



 



712



 



 






 



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



 



 



 



 



Accounts receivable and contract assets



 



14,884



 



 



17,203



 



Inventories



 



28,295



 



 



(1,914)



 



Prepaid expenses and other assets



 



(245)



 



 



4,648



 



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



 



(33,543)



 



 



14,233



 



Accrued income taxes



 



(6,486)



 



 



3,574



 



Net cash provided by operating activities



 



73,392



 



 



85,257



 



Cash provided by (used for) investing activities:



 



 



 



 



Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment



 



(16,862)



 



 



(21,313)



 



Acquisitions of intangible assets



 



(6,372)



 



 



(2,655)



 



Payment on sale of Ohio call center



 



(500)



 



 






 



Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities



 



(23,734)



 



 



(23,968)



 



Cash provided by (used for) financing activities:



 



 



 



 



Borrowings under line of credit



 



75,000



 



 



72,500



 



Repayments on line of credit



 



(123,000)



 



 



(106,000)



 



Proceeds from stock options exercised



 



2,805



 



 



448



 



Treasury stock purchased



 



(17,678)



 



 



(1,928)



 



Contingent consideration payments in connection with business combinations



 



(3,091)



 



 



(4,251)



 



Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities



 



(65,964)



 



 



(39,231)



 



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



 



(843)



 



 



(963)



 



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



 



(17,149)



 



 



21,095



 



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



 



74,302



 



 



53,207



 



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



 



$



57,153



 



 



$



74,302



 



 



 



 



 



 



Supplemental cash flow information:



 



 



 



 



Income taxes paid



 



$



12,712



 



 



$



7,275



 



Interest paid



 



$



1,610



 



 



$



4,403



 



UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.



RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS



(In thousands, except per share amounts)



(Unaudited)



 



 



Three Months Ended December 31,



 



Twelve Months Ended December 31,



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



2020



 



2019



Net sales:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales - GAAP



 



$



156,264



 



 



$



174,694



 



 



$



614,680



 



 



$



753,477



 



Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)



 






 



 



(530)



 



 






 



 



(3,725)



 



Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants



 



161



 



 



616



 



 



686



 



 



1,997



 



Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales



 



$



156,425



 



 



$



174,780



 



 



$



615,366



 



 



$



751,749



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cost of sales:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cost of sales - GAAP



 



$



105,180



 



 



$



124,837



 



 



$



438,424



 



 



$



583,274



 



Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)



 






 



 



1,084



 



 



(3,523)



 



 



(13,377)



 



Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2)



 



(1,154)



 



 



(1,412)



 



 



(7,500)



 



 



(17,746)



 



Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3)



 






 



 



(811)



 



 



(570)



 



 



(811)



 



Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4)



 



(180)



 



 



(110)



 



 



(378)



 



 



(471)



 



Stock-based compensation expense



 



(37)



 



 



(37)



 



 



(183)



 



 



(139)



 



Employee related restructuring



 






 



 






 



 



(204)



 



 






 



Adjusted Non-GAAP cost of sales



 



103,809



 



 



123,551



 



 



426,066



 



 



550,730



 



Adjusted Non-GAAP gross profit



 



$



52,616



 



 



$



51,229



 



 



$



189,300



 



 



$



201,019



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Gross margin:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Gross margin - GAAP



 



32.7



%



 



28.5



%



 



28.7



%



 



22.6



%



Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)



 






%



 



(0.8)



%



 



0.6



%



 



1.4



%



Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants



 



0.1



%



 



0.3



%



 



0.1



%



 



0.2



%



Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2)



 



0.7



%



 



0.7



%



 



1.2



%



 



2.3



%



Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3)



 






%



 



0.5



%



 



0.1



%



 



0.1



%



Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4)



 



0.1



%



 



0.1



%



 



0.1



%



 



0.1



%



Stock-based compensation expense



 



0.0



%



 



0.0



%



 



0.0



%



 



0.0



%



Employee related restructuring



 






%



 






%



 



0.0



%



 






%



Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margin



 



33.6



%



 



29.3



%



 



30.8



%



 



26.7



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Operating expenses:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Operating expenses - GAAP



 



$



38,569



 



 



$



38,406



 



 



$



138,989



 



 



$



154,888



 



Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)



 






 



 



(18)



 



 






 



 



(1,804)



 



Stock-based compensation expense



 



(2,232)



 



 



(2,090)



 



 



(8,940)



 



 



(8,705)



 



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



 



(485)



 



 



(1,395)



 



 



(4,508)



 



 



(5,595)



 



Change in contingent consideration



 



(20)



 



 



366



 



 



2,408



 



 



(1,403)



 



Litigation costs (5)



 



(2,287)



 



 






 



 



(3,901)



 



 






 



Employee related restructuring and other costs



 






 



 



(1,335)



 



 



(287)



 



 



(2,720)



 



Adjusted Non-GAAP operating expenses



 



$



33,545



 



 



$



33,934



 



 



$



123,761



 



 



$



134,661



 



UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.



RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS



(In thousands, except per share amounts)



(Unaudited)



 



 



Three Months Ended December 31,



 



Twelve Months Ended December 31,



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



2020



 



2019



Operating income:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Operating income - GAAP



 



$



12,515



 



 



$



11,451



 



 



$



37,267



 



 



$



15,315



 



Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)



 






 



 



(1,596)



 



 



3,523



 



 



11,456



 



Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants



 



161



 



 



616



 



 



686



 



 



1,997



 



Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2)



 



1,154



 



 



1,412



 



 



7,500



 



 



17,746



 



Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3)



 






 



 



811



 



 



570



 



 



811



 



Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4)



 



180



 



 



110



 



 



378



 



 



471



 



Stock-based compensation expense



 



2,269



 



 



2,127



 



 



9,123



 



 



8,844



 



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



 



485



 



 



1,395



 



 



4,508



 



 



5,595



 



Change in contingent consideration



 



20



 



 



(366)



 



 



(2,408)



 



 



1,403



 



Litigation costs (5)



 



2,287



 



 






 



 



3,901



 



 






 



Employee related restructuring and other costs



 






 



 



1,335



 



 



491



 



 



2,720



 



Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income



 



$



19,071



 



 



$



17,295



 



 



$



65,539



 



 



$



66,358



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net sales



 



12.2



%



 



9.9



%



 



10.7



%



 



8.8



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income - GAAP



 



$



12,158



 



 



$



7,027



 



 



$



38,572



 



 



$



3,630



 



Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)



 






 



 



(1,596)



 



 



3,523



 



 



11,456



 



Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants



 



161



 



 



616



 



 



686



 



 



1,997



 



Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2)



 



1,154



 



 



1,412



 



 



7,500



 



 



17,746



 



Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3)



 






 



 



811



 



 



570



 



 



811



 



Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4)



 



180



 



 



110



 



 



378



 



 



471



 



Stock-based compensation expense



 



2,269



 



 



2,127



 



 



9,123



 



 



8,844



 



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



 



485



 



 



1,395



 



 



4,508



 



 



5,595



 



Change in contingent consideration



 



20



 



 



(366)



 



 



(2,408)



 



 



1,403



 



Litigation costs (5)



 



2,287



 



 






 



 



3,901



 



 






 



Employee related restructuring and other costs



 






 



 



1,335



 



 



491



 



 



2,720



 



Accrued social insurance adjustment (6)



 






 



 






 



 



(9,464)



 



 






 



Reversal of accounts receivable reserve (7)



 



(432)



 



 






 



 



(432)



 



 






 



Foreign currency (gain) loss



 



596



 



 



263



 



 



1,984



 



 



933



 



Income tax provision on adjustments



 



(2,866)



 



 



(320)



 



 



(4,349)



 



 



(7,259)



 



Other income tax adjustments (8)



 






 



 






 



 



(1,303)



 



 



1,772



 



Adjusted Non-GAAP net income



 



$



16,012



 



 



$



12,814



 



 



$



53,280



 



 



$



50,119



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP



 



14,099



 



 



14,286



 



 



14,166



 



 



14,109



 



Adjusted Non-GAAP



 



14,099



 



 



14,286



 



 



14,166



 



 



14,109



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Diluted earnings per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Diluted earnings per share - GAAP



 



$



0.86



 



 



$



0.49



 



 



$



2.72



 



 



$



0.26



 



Total adjustments



 



$



0.27



 



 



$



0.41



 



 



$



1.04



 



 



$



3.29



 



Adjusted Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share



 



$



1.14



 



 



$



0.90



 



 



$



3.76



 



 



$



3.55



 


Contacts

Paul Arling, Chairman & CEO, UEI, 480.530.3000

Press: Shoshana Leon, Corporate Communications, UEI, sleon@uei.com, 480.521.3354

Investors: Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, uei@lhai.com, 415.433.3777

