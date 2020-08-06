You have permission to edit this article.
Universal Electronics Reports Results for the Second Quarter 2020

Universal Electronics Reports Results for the Second Quarter 2020

  • Updated

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), (NASDAQ: UEIC) reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

“Over the past three decades, our innovation and product development have made UEI into a market leader with a strong financial foundation,” said Paul Arling, UEI’s chairman and CEO. “However, as expected in the current environment, customers have been cautious with their near-term orders, primarily with our traditional home entertainment and security customers. Due to the pandemic, the ability or willingness to install hardware in consumers’ homes, whether it is to establish new service or to upgrade premise equipment, has been significantly disrupted. Regardless, our long-term growth opportunities remain unchanged. Overall, consumption of video entertainment is sky rocketing, and consumers want simplified access to content. Our customers understand these market demands, and they are actively working on the development of a single platform to manage and deliver content from both traditional linear TV and streaming apps on one all-encompassing voice-enabled platform. UEI is partnering with multiple providers in developing this type of next-generation platform, which we expect will be announced and begin shipping in the next few quarters.

“Further, UEI’s Nevo Butler®, a smart home hub with a built-in voice assistant, unifies entertainment and home automation with a secure and managed hardware platform, enabling the limitless control options in the smart home. We offer a complete white label platform solution as well as software ingredients that can be integrated in other products to enable similar capabilities. The market is recognizing our technology lead, and we have secured our first customer for Nevo Butler, a leading telecommunications service provider, as well as several other active engagements in the professional security and hospitality markets.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30: 2020 Compared to 2019



  • GAAP net sales were $153.1 million, compared to $193.9 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales were $153.3 million, compared to $193.4 million.


  • GAAP gross margins were 24.9%, compared to 17.5%; Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margins were 28.5%, compared to 25.2%.


  • GAAP operating income was $6.5 million, compared to an operating loss of $3.9 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income was $14.5 million, compared to $15.8 million.


  • GAAP net income was $14.4 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $5.1 million or $0.37 per share; Adjusted Non-GAAP net income was $12.6 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to $11.7 million, or $0.83 per diluted share.


  • At June 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $58.8 million.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30: 2020 Compared to 2019



  • GAAP net sales were $304.9 million, compared to $378.1 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales were $305.2 million, compared to $376.1 million.


  • GAAP gross margins were 26.6%, compared to 19.5%; Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margins were 29.7%, compared to 25.5%.


  • GAAP operating income was $14.5 million, compared to an operating loss of $2.3 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income was $29.4 million, compared to $30.4 million.


  • GAAP net income was $20.2 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $6.1 million or $0.44 per share; Adjusted Non-GAAP net income was $24.1 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, compared to $23.0 million, or $1.65 per diluted share.

Bryan Hackworth, UEI’s CFO, stated, “Our corporate restructuring efforts have enabled us to reallocate a portion of the savings from SG&A to additional R&D spend including investments in technologies that can be embedded in a number of devices, sold in various form factors, and distributed through multiple channels, resulting in higher margins and greater profitability. In fact, for the third quarter we expect our operating margins to exceed 10%. Additionally, we reiterate our long-term growth targets of revenue between 5% to 10% and bottom line between 10% and 20%.”

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2020, the company expects GAAP net sales to range between $150 million and $160 million, compared to $200.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. GAAP earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020 are expected to range from $0.53 to $0.63, compared to a GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.19 in the third quarter of 2019.

For the third quarter of 2020, the company expects Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales to range between $150 million and $160 million, compared to $200.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to range from $0.87 to $0.97, compared to Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.01 in the third quarter of 2019. The third quarter 2020 Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share estimate excludes $0.34 per share related to, among other things, excess manufacturing overhead costs, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, changes in contingent consideration relating to acquisitions, foreign currency gains and losses and the related tax impact of these adjustments. For a more detailed explanation of Non-GAAP measures, please see the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics discussion and the Reconciliation of Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Results, each located elsewhere in this press release.

Conference Call Information

UEI’s management team will hold a conference call today, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT, to discuss its second quarter 2020 earnings results, review recent activity and answer questions. To gain immediate access to the call, bypass the operator and avoid the queue, you may preregister by clicking here. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. Those who prefer to call-in directly, may do so approximately 20 minutes prior to the start time by dialing 888-869-1189, and for international calls dial 706-643-5902. The conference ID is 8005799. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the investor section of the UEI website where it will be available for replay for one year. In addition, a replay will be available via telephone for two business days beginning two hours after the call. To listen to the replay, in the U.S. please dial 855-859-2056, and internationally dial 404-537-3406. The access code is 8005799.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, UEI provides Adjusted Non-GAAP information as additional information for its operating results. References to Adjusted Non-GAAP information are to non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are not required by, in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. UEI’s management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of UEI, for budget planning purposes, and for making operational and financial decisions and believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, help investors evaluate UEI’s core operating and financial performance and business trends consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Additionally, management believes these measures facilitate comparisons with the core operating and financial results and business trends of competitors and other companies.

Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales is defined as net sales excluding the revenue impact of the additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S. and the impact of stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants. Adjusted Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding the impact of the additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S. and costs of implementing countermeasures to mitigate this impact, excess manufacturing overhead costs including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, factory transition costs, the loss on the sale of our Ohio call center, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation expense related to the increase in fixed assets from cost to fair market value resulting from acquisitions and employee related restructuring costs. Adjusted Non-GAAP operating expenses are defined as operating expenses excluding costs incurred related to implementing countermeasures to mitigate the impact of the additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S., stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles acquired, changes in contingent consideration related to acquisitions and employee related restructuring and other costs. Adjusted Non-GAAP net income is defined as net income excluding the aforementioned items, the reversal of a social insurance accrual related to our Guangzhou entity, which was sold in 2018, foreign currency gains and losses, the related tax effects of all adjustments as well as the effect of a reversal of a reserve of an uncertain tax position related to our Guangzhou entity, which was sold in 2018, and certain net deferred tax adjustments. Adjusted Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is calculated using Adjusted Non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of these financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

About Universal Electronics

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit www.uei.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release and accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including net sales, profit margin and earnings trends, estimates and assumptions; our expectations about new product introductions; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other reports we have filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include: our ability to continue to efficiently operate our factories at full or near full capacity amid the economic and physical restraints we face due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the increased importance and acceptance of and demand for our voice-enabled advanced control products and technologies, including our Nevo Butler® technologies and platform; our ability to anticipate the needs and wants of our customers, and timely develop and deliver products and technologies that will be accepted by our customers; the continued commitment of our customers to their product development strategies that translate into greater demand for our technologies and products as anticipated by management; the continuation of the ordering pattern of our customers as anticipated by management; management's ability to manage its business to achieve its growth, net sales, margins, and earnings as guided and as anticipated; the effects that natural disasters and public health crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have on our business and management’s ability to anticipate and mitigate those effects, including the duration, severity and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions and restrictions that may be imposed on us and our operations by federal, state, local and international public health and governmental authorities to contain and combat the outbreak and spread of COVID-19, which may exacerbate one or more of the aforementioned and/or other risks, uncertainties and other factors more fully described in our reports filed with the SEC; and effects that changes in laws, regulations and policies may have on our business including the impact of trade regulations pertaining to importation of our products and the tariffs imposed upon them. Since it is not possible to predict or identify all of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results, the above list should not be considered a complete list. Further, any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of August 6, 2020 and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

– Tables Follow –


UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands, except share-related data)



(Unaudited)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



June 30, 2020



 



December 31, 2019



ASSETS



 



 



 



 



Current assets:



 



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



 



$



58,832



 



 



$



74,302



 



Accounts receivable, net



 



143,893



 



 



139,198



 



Contract assets



 



6,493



 



 



12,579



 



Inventories



 



134,650



 



 



145,135



 



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



 



5,339



 



 



6,733



 



Income tax receivable



 



1,743



 



 



805



 



Total current assets



 



350,950



 



 



378,752



 



Property, plant and equipment, net



 



83,438



 



 



90,732



 



Goodwill



 



48,451



 



 



48,447



 



Intangible assets, net



 



19,187



 



 



19,830



 



Operating lease right-of-use assets



 



17,854



 



 



19,826



 



Deferred income taxes



 



4,082



 



 



4,409



 



Other assets



 



2,458



 



 



2,163



 



Total assets



 



$



526,420



 



 



$



564,159



 



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



 



 



 



 



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



 



Accounts payable



 



$



80,701



 



 



$



102,588



 



Line of credit



 



73,000



 



 



68,000



 



Accrued compensation



 



19,640



 



 



43,668



 



Accrued sales discounts, rebates and royalties



 



9,366



 



 



9,766



 



Accrued income taxes



 



8,425



 



 



6,989



 



Other accrued liabilities



 



31,117



 



 



35,445



 



Total current liabilities



 



222,249



 



 



266,456



 



Long-term liabilities:



 



 



 



 



Operating lease obligations



 



13,121



 



 



15,639



 



Contingent consideration



 



234



 



 



4,349



 



Deferred income taxes



 



2,871



 



 



1,703



 



Income tax payable



 



1,368



 



 



1,600



 



Other long-term liabilities



 



445



 



 



13



 



Total liabilities



 



240,288



 



 



289,760



 



Commitments and contingencies



 



 



 



 



Stockholders’ equity:



 



 



 



 



Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding



 






 



 






 



Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 24,268,744 and 24,118,088 shares issued on June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



 



243



 



 



241



 



Paid-in capital



 



294,007



 



 



288,338



 



Treasury stock, at cost, 10,346,473 and 10,174,199 shares on June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



 



(284,222



)



 



(277,817



)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



 



(30,560



)



 



(22,781



)



Retained earnings



 



306,664



 



 



286,418



 



Total stockholders’ equity



 



286,132



 



 



274,399



 



Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity



 



$



526,420



 



 



$



564,159



 



UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(In thousands, except per share amounts)



(Unaudited)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Three Months Ended June 30,



 



Six Months Ended June 30,



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



2020



 



2019



Net sales



 



$



153,133



 



 



$



193,896



 



 



$



304,911



 



 



$



378,059



 



Cost of sales



 



115,058



 



 



159,903



 



 



223,895



 



 



304,192



 



Gross profit



 



38,075



 



 



33,993



 



 



81,016



 



 



73,867



 



Research and development expenses



 



7,385



 



 



7,163



 



 



15,283



 



 



13,954



 



Selling, general and administrative expenses



 



24,230



 



 



30,756



 



 



51,227



 



 



62,176



 



Operating income (loss)



 



6,460



 



 



(3,926



)



 



14,506



 



 



(2,263



)



Interest income (expense), net



 



(372



)



 



(1,098



)



 



(1,004



)



 



(2,304



)



Accrued social insurance adjustment



 



9,464



 



 






 



 



9,464



 



 






 



Other income (expense), net



 



731



 



 



188



 



 



383



 



 



(278



)



Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



 



16,283



 



 



(4,836



)



 



23,349



 



 



(4,845



)



Provision for income taxes



 



1,883



 



 



225



 



 



3,103



 



 



1,221



 



Net income (loss)



 



$



14,400



 



 



$



(5,061



)



 



$



20,246



 



 



$



(6,066



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Earnings (loss) per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



 



$



1.03



 



 



$



(0.37



)



 



$



1.45



 



 



$



(0.44



)



Diluted



 



$



1.02



 



 



$



(0.37



)



 



$



1.43



 



 



$



(0.44



)



Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



 



13,915



 



 



13,863



 



 



13,938



 



 



13,845



 



Diluted



 



14,151



 



 



13,863



 



 



14,181



 



 



13,845



 



UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(In thousands)



(Unaudited)



 



 



 



 



 



Six Months Ended June 30,



 



 



2020



 



2019



Cash provided by (used for) operating activities:



 



 



 



 



Net income (loss)



 



$



20,246



 



 



$



(6,066



)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:



 



 



 



 



Depreciation and amortization



 



15,663



 



 



15,871



 



Provision for bad debts



 



240



 



 



5



 



Deferred income taxes



 



1,275



 



 



3,203



 



Shares issued for employee benefit plan



 



739



 



 



620



 



Employee and director stock-based compensation



 



4,594



 



 



4,191



 



Performance-based common stock warrants



 



338



 



 



670



 



Impairment of long-term assets



 



50



 



 






 



Accrued social insurance adjustment



 



(9,464



)



 






 



Loss on sale of Ohio call center



 



712



 



 






 



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



 



 



 



 



Accounts receivable and contract assets



 



(848



)



 



(8,108



)



Inventories



 



9,571



 



 



(4,387



)



Prepaid expenses and other assets



 



1,947



 



 



2,578



 



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



 



(40,869



)



 



16,822



 



Accrued income taxes



 



293



 



 



(5,166



)



Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities



 



4,487



 



 



20,233



 



Cash provided by (used for) investing activities:



 



 



 



 



Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment



 



(6,210



)



 



(10,093



)



Acquisitions of intangible assets



 



(3,077



)



 



(1,260



)



Payment on sale of Ohio call center



 



(500



)



 






 



Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities



 



(9,787



)



 



(11,353



)



Cash provided by (used for) financing activities:



 



 



 



 



Borrowings under line of credit



 



50,000



 



 



40,000



 



Repayments on line of credit



 



(45,000



)



 



(46,500



)



Treasury stock purchased



 



(6,405



)



 



(1,404



)



Contingent consideration payments in connection with business combinations



 



(3,091



)



 



(4,251



)



Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities



 



(4,496



)



 



(12,155



)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



 



(5,674



)



 



(367



)



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



 



(15,470



)



 



(3,642



)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



 



74,302



 



 



53,207



 



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



 



$



58,832



 



 



$



49,565



 



 



 



 



 



 



Supplemental cash flow information:



 



 



 



 



Income taxes paid



 



$



2,215



 



 



$



3,973



 



Interest paid



 



$



1,069



 



 



$



2,342



 



UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.



RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS



(In thousands, except per share amounts)



(Unaudited)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Three Months Ended June 30,



 



Six Months Ended June 30,



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



2020



 



2019



Net sales:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales - GAAP



 



$



153,133



 



 



$



193,896



 



 



$



304,911



 



 



$



378,059



 



Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)



 






 



 



(730



)



 






 



 



(2,646



)



Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants



 



154



 



 



236



 



 



338



 



 



670



 



Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales



 



$



153,287



 



 



$



193,402



 



 



$



305,249



 



 



$



376,083



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cost of sales:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cost of sales - GAAP



 



$



115,058



 



 



$



159,903



 



 



$



223,895



 



 



$



304,192



 



Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)



 



(3,523



)



 



(5,097



)



 



(3,523



)



 



(10,507



)



Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2)



 



(1,813



)



 



(10,048



)



 



(4,728



)



 



(13,320



)



Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3)



 






 



 






 



 



(570



)



 






 



Stock-based compensation expense



 



(36



)



 



(37



)



 



(110



)



 



(65



)



Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4)



 



(66



)



 



(120



)



 



(132



)



 



(240



)



Employee related restructuring



 






 



 






 



 



(204



)



 






 



Adjusted Non-GAAP cost of sales



 



109,620



 



 



144,601



 



 



214,628



 



 



280,060



 



Adjusted Non-GAAP gross profit



 



$



43,667



 



 



$



48,801



 



 



$



90,621



 



 



$



96,023



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Gross margin:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Gross margin - GAAP



 



24.9



%



 



17.5



%



 



26.6



%



 



19.5



%



Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)



 



2.3



%



 



2.3



%



 



1.2



%



 



2.2



%



Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants



 



0.1



%



 



0.1



%



 



0.1



%



 



0.1



%



Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2)



 



1.2



%



 



5.2



%



 



1.6



%



 



3.6



%



Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3)



 






%



 






%



 



0.2



%



 






%



Stock-based compensation expense



 



0.0



%



 



0.0



%



 



0.0



%



 



0.0



%



Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4)



 



0.0



%



 



0.1



%



 



0.0



%



 



0.1



%



Employee related restructuring



 






%



 






%



 



0.0



%



 






%



Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margin



 



28.5



%



 



25.2



%



 



29.7



%



 



25.5



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Operating expenses:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Operating expenses - GAAP



 



$



31,615



 



 



$



37,919



 



 



$



66,510



 



 



$



76,130



 



Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)



 






 



 



(815



)



 






 



 



(1,539



)



Stock-based compensation expense



 



(2,255



)



 



(2,235



)



 



(4,484



)



 



(4,125



)



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



 



(1,396



)



 



(1,401



)



 



(2,791



)



 



(2,802



)



Change in contingent consideration



 



1,261



 



 



56



 



 



2,224



 



 



(1,006



)



Employee related restructuring and other costs



 



(50



)



 



(506



)



 



(287



)



 



(1,021



)



Adjusted Non-GAAP operating expenses



 



$



29,175



 



 



$



33,018



 



 



$



61,172



 



 



$



65,637



 



UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.



RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS



(In thousands, except per share amounts)



(Unaudited)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Three Months Ended June 30,



 



Six Months Ended June 30,



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



2020



 



2019



Operating income (loss):



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Operating income (loss) - GAAP



 



$



6,460



 



 



$



(3,926



)



 



$



14,506



 



 



$



(2,263



)



Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)



 



3,523



 



 



5,182



 



 



3,523



 



 



9,400



 



Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants



 



154



 



 



236



 



 



338



 



 



670



 



Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2)



 



1,813



 



 



10,048



 



 



4,728



 



 



13,320



 



Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3)



 






 



 






 



 



570



 



 






 



Stock-based compensation expense



 



2,291



 



 



2,272



 



 



4,594



 



 



4,190



 



Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4)



 



66



 



 



120



 



 



132



 



 



240



 



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



 



1,396



 



 



1,401



 



 



2,791



 



 



2,802



 



Change in contingent consideration



 



(1,261



)



 



(56



)



 



(2,224



)



 



1,006



 



Employee related restructuring and other costs



 



50



 



 



506



 



 



491



 



 



1,021



 



Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income



 



$



14,492



 



 



$



15,783



 



 



$



29,449



 



 



$



30,386



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Adjusted pro forma operating income as a percentage of net sales



 



9.5



%



 



8.2



%



 



9.6



%



 



8.1



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income (loss):



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income (loss) - GAAP



 



$



14,400



 



 



$



(5,061



)



 



$



20,246



 



 



$



(6,066



)



Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)



 



3,523



 



 



5,182



 



 



3,523



 



 



9,400



 



Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants



 



154



 



 



236



 



 



338



 



 



670



 



Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2)



 



1,813



 



 



10,048



 



 



4,728



 



 



13,320



 



Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3)



 






 



 






 



 



570



 



 






 



Stock-based compensation expense



 



2,291



 



 



2,272



 



 



4,594



 



 



4,190



 



Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4)



 



66



 



 



120



 



 



132



 



 



240



 



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



 



1,396



 



 



1,401



 



 



2,791



 



 



2,802



 



Change in contingent consideration



 



(1,261



)



 



(56



)



 



(2,224



)



 



1,006



 



Employee related restructuring and other costs



 



50



 



 



506



 



 



491



 



 



1,021



 



Accrued social insurance adjustment (5)



 



(9,464



)



 






 



 



(9,464



)



 






 



Foreign currency (gain) loss



 



(505



)



 



(54



)



 



(209



)



 



349



 



Income tax provision on adjustments



 



1,467



 



 



(2,910



)



 



(75



)



 



(5,671



)



Other income tax adjustments (6)



 



(1,303



)



 






 



 



(1,303



)



 



1,772



 



Adjusted Non-GAAP net income



 



$



12,627



 



 



$



11,684



 



 



$



24,138



 



 



$



23,033



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Diluted shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP



 



14,151



 



 



13,863



 



 



14,181



 



 



13,845



 



Adjusted Non-GAAP



 



14,151



 



 



14,058



 



 



14,181



 



 



13,989



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Diluted earnings (loss) per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Diluted earnings (loss) per share - GAAP



 



$



1.02



 



 



$



(0.37



)



 



$



1.43



 



 



$



(0.44



)



Total adjustments



 



$



(0.13



)



 



$



1.19



 



 



$



0.27



 



 



$



2.08



 



Adjusted Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share



 



$



0.89



 



 



$



0.83



 



 



$



1.70



 



 



$



1.65



 


Contacts

Paul Arling, Chairman & CEO, UEI, 480.530.3000

Press: Shoshana Leon, Corporate Communications, UEI, sleon@uei.com, 480.521.3354

IR: Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, uei@lhai.com, 415.433.3777

