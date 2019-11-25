SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), (NASDAQ: UEIC) announced that it is scheduled to participate in the Imperial Capital 2019 Security Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 11th at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel in New York City.
Paul Arling, President and CEO, will present at 2:45 PM ET on December 11th and host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. A webcast of the presentation will be available live and via replay for a period of 90 days at www.uei.com.
