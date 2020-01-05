Universal Electronics to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

Universal Electronics to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), (NASDAQ: UEIC) announced Paul Arling, chairman and CEO, and Bryan Hackworth, senior vice president and CFO, are scheduled to attend the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 14th at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Management will present at 8:40 am ET on January 14th and host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. A webcast of management’s presentation will be available live and via replay for a period of 90 days at www.uei.com.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. For more information, please visit www.uei.com/about.

Contacts

Paul Arling, Chairman & CEO, UEI, 480-530-3000

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, uei@lhai.com, 415-433-3777

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News